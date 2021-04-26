PVC Stabilizer Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is thermally unstable at processing temperature, but it is also one of the most important commercial plastic materials used. Therefore, in order to process it at the elevated temperature, a stabilizer is needed.

The PVC currently has a wide range of applications and therefore for every different application, different stabilizers are used.

The PVC stabilizer market globally has been estimated at XX million in 2016 and is projected to reach XX million by 2022, at a rate of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the CVC market growth is the huge growth in the construction and the piping industry. The increase in usage of PVC in various applications along with the replacement of conventional materials by PVC in various applications are also driving factors for this market.

As Europe has banned lead as a PVC stabilizer along with other heavy metal and also as the stabilizer market is leaning towards vinyl free alternatives, these are some of the drivers for this market.

According to some research as the decomposition of PVC also poses a hazardous risk of hydrochloric acid release in the environment, this is also a restraint for this market.Fluctuation in price of the raw materials used for the manufacturing of the PVC is also a restraint.

As there are prohibitions imposed by some countries in the use of PVC for constructing Green Buildings, this is the only major challenge posed by the PVC market.

Market Segmentation

The market for Global PVC Stabilizer is divided by two major categories, they are

1) By Type

Calcium based

Lead based

Organotin based

Tin based

Barium based

2) By End User Industry

Construction

Piping

Clothing

Furniture

Electrical

Flooring

Healthcare

Others

Geographic Analysis

Currently country wise China is dominating the PVC stabilizers market and has registered the maximum share in 2015 and 2016. China is trailed closely by the U.S which is then followed by Japan and Germany in the market share of the PVC stabilizers.

The Asia-Pacific region is the current market leader of the PVC stabilizers with more than half of the total market share. This trend will be followed during the forecasted period as the economical and industrial growth in India and China requires a huge amount of PVC in these countries, which in turn requires the usage of PVC stabilizers.

Key Players

AddivantUsa, Llc., Akcros Chemicals Ltd., Akzonobel N.V., Arkema SA, Baerlocher GMBH, Basf SE, Clariant AG, Patcham FZC, Pau Tai Industrial Corporation, Songwon Industrial Company Limited, Sun Ace

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064350

