Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market Trends, Leaders, Services and Future Forecast to 2022

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions refers to the technology of enclosing or protecting products for distribution, storage, sale, and use by using recycled materials. They result in a sustainable packaging solution. By implementing these kinds of packaging solutions companies can reduce their carbon footprint.

Market Dynamics

The factors that drive growth for the Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market include the greater demand for paper and paper-based products over other packaging materials. Encouragement provide by governments to companies in the form of incentives is another factor helping in the growth of the market. Suppliers, contractors, distributors and all other vendors in the supply chain are asked to use recyclable materials by companies that are committed to the environmental protection cause. The lack of flexibility and scalability of recycled material based packaging is a major impediment blocking the growth of this market.

The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to the environmentally friendly policies made by several governments and multi-national corporations.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type, industry, and geography. In terms of the type, the market is classified into plastic, paper, metal, and glass. In terms of industry vertical, Fashion and Apparel, Hospital, Manufacturing, FMCG, Agriculture, Electronics &Appliances, and Automotive.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominating market in terms of market share because of the technological advancements and research happening in the region. North America is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Kruger Inc., Ranpak Corp, Biopac UK Ltd, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval, Be Green Packaging LLC and Others, Berkley International Packaging, International Paper, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Mondi Group, and Amcor.

