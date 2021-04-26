Resorcinol Market Trends, market Share, Growth And Opportunity Till 2022

Resorcinol is a chemical compound belonging to the ‘alcohol’ family. It is also known as m-dihydroxybenzene. It is a very versatile compound and has great chemical stability, being resistant to solvents, salt water, oil and even acids. It has very good adhesive and binding properties and is also a great absorber of UV radiation.

When added to rubber, it increases the modulus of elasticity of the rubber while having no effect on the process of vulcanization. It is also used in the manufacturing of UV absorbers.It’s excellent adhesive properties and chemical stability make it a great fit for use in wood applications for making wood waterproof and for giving it a smooth surface along with a stronger structure.

End-users

Resorcinol is used extensively in the manufacturing of tires. So, it finds applications in the bicycle, aircraft and automotive tire manufacturing. It is also widely used for wood bonding applications in the manufacturing of fluorescent and leather dyes.It is used for protecting plastics from UV radiation. It also has a lot of applicationsin the skincare industry like acne creams, fungicidal creams, sunscreen and anti-dandruff shampoos. It is also used in the manufacturing of a lot of substances like flame retardants and elastomers.

Market Dynamics

A key driver of the demand for resorcinol is the growing demand for rubber products in the tire industry. Due to its favourable properties, its use in value-added paints, dye productsand coatings is increasing. Non-halogenated flame retardants are becoming increasingly popular due to their non-toxic and environment-friendly nature.

Resorcinol is used in their production and so, this is also a key driver of resorcinol demand. Also, awareness about the properties of resorcinol is growing and a lot of new industries are coming up which.These factors are also leading to its increasing usage in industries.

The handling of resorcinol poses a lot of serious issues as it is toxic in nature and causes skin and eye irritation. Therefore, it is also subjected to a lot of government regulations related to its disposal. These are the important factors that are limiting the boom in the resorcinol market.

Market Segmentation

The resorcinol market can be segmented on the basis of applications. The segments are-

Tire and rubber manufacturing

Non-halogenic flame retardants

UV products and dyes

Wood adhesives and binders

The tire and rubber manufacturing segment holds the largest share of the resorcinol market and demand in this segment will grow further with the increasing demand in the automobile sector. The non-halogenic flame retardants segment is also forecasted to grow fast because of the increasing importance given to sustainability.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia-Pacific resorcinol market is currently the largest in the world. Tire manufacturing is expected to boom in countries like China and so it is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will hold the largest share of the global resorcinol market even in 2022. Due to steady growth in the furniture industry in Western and Eastern Europe, the resorcinol market in these 2 regions is also expected to grow substantially.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market includeKraeber& Co Gmbh, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Akrochem Corporation, Haihang Industry and Atul Limited.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

