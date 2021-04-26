Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Trends, market Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2022

The lightweight, transparent thermoplastic which is shatter resistant is called rigid transparent plastic. They are of superior quality than normal plastics and have higher heat resistance.
End-User/Technology
The end-users of rigid transparent plastics are builders and construction companies, automotive, electrical and electronics, optical lenses, medical, solar applications, aircraft transparencies.
Market Dynamics
The rigid transparent plastic market was valued at US$ 5.5 bn in 2016 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7%.
Market Segmentation
The global Rigid Transparent Plastic market is segmented based on polymer type, geography, end user and application.
On the basis of polymer type: ABS, PS, PC, PVC, PP and SBC.
On the basis of geography: APAC, Europe, North America and Rest of the world.
On the basis of end user: Wire sheathing, floor coverings, and cable sheathing.
On the basis of application: non-film extrusion, injection-moulded etc.
Regional/Geographical Analysis
On the basis of geography the rigid transparent plastic market is divided in APAC, Europe, North America and Rest of the world. Best opportunities are available in Asia Pacific.
Opportunities
The opportunities of this market can be evaluated based on the drivers and barriers present. The driver is plastic recyclability and the barrier is plastic disposability.
Key Players
The big players in the global Rigid Transparent Plastic market are: Evonik Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Eastman Chemical Company, and BASF.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
