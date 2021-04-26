Disposable Masks and Respirators Market: Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Disposable Masks and Respirators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global disposable masks and respirators market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019 and expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Disposable Masks and respirators are respiratory protective equipment that filter out pollutants and harmful air-borne infections. These masks can be classified into respiratory, surgical, and dust masks. Disposable masks are generally made of non-woven materials, such as filter layers, mask straps, nose clips, etc. Alongside this, they include many particulate respirators, such as N99, R95, 3M, N95, etc. These masks are utilized as protective face coverings across various industries.



Global Disposable Masks and Respirators Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Alpha Solway Limited, Ambu A/S, Honeywell International, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Moldex-Metric, Prestige Ameritech, SAS Safety Corp., and VWR International, LLC.



The report has segmented the market based on region, product type, distribution channel and end use.



Breakup by Product Type:



Surgical Mask

Respirator Mask

Dust Mask



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Pharmacy

Hospitals and Clinics

Online Channel



Breakup by End Use:



Healthcare

Industrial

Personal



Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



