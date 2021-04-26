Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 24.62 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential.

Factors such as the growing prevalence of ovulation problem, growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology, and surge in infertility rate due to excessive alcohol use, smoking, stress, delayed marriages, athletic training, unhealthy diet, overweight or underweight, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are driving the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market

The global Assistive Reproductive Technology industry is widely fragmented due to the presence of numerous competitors across several regional and local segments of the market. These players are said to dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies operating in this market are in high competition with one another in terms of technological capabilities, product development and innovation, and product pricing strategies.

A few leading players in the assisted reproductive technology market include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, Microm UK Ltd.

In August 2019, Hamilton Thorne Ltd, a firm involved in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), made an announcement about the acquisition of Planer Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-users, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the Assistive Reproductive Technology market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of ovulation problem

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology

4.2.2.3. Surge in infertility rate

4.2.2.4. Rising number of single women

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Procedure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Procedure Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fresh Donor

5.1.2. Fresh Non-Donor

5.1.3. Frozen Donor

5.1.4. Frozen Non-Donor

5.1.5. Egg/Embryo Banking

READ MORE…!

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.