Polyolefin Market Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Segments, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The Global Polyolefin Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-encompassing study of the Polyolefin market, which emphasizes the estimated market size, share, value, volume, and futuristic outlook. Over the recent past, there has been an increase in usage of eco-friendly polyolefins that cause lower emissions along with a minimum environmental degradation. This is because of the rising awareness of the consumers regarding protection of the environment, a rise in efforts to curb plastic waste disposal, and strict government laws.

Besides complying with environmental norms, corporations are majorly investing in R&D activities, in order to develop novel plastic products which will have the potential to replace conventional plastics in terms of physical and chemical properties.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Dow Chemicals, a Michigan-based chemical corporation received the Edison award in April 2019 for its revolutionary discovery of polyolefin dispersion epoxy coating for Canvera metal. To minimize epoxy and bisphenol A, the coating improvises polyolefin dispersion.

Pressure is mounting on the medical business to reduce its use of single-use plastics. Presently, the business is dependent on significant usage of PVC, a plastic variant which is harmful to the environment. However, new analysis indicates that polyolefin-based plastics helps to cut back on energy usage as well as emissions through combustion.

Increasing investments have been witnessed by the residential sector in the recent past, which are followed by developments in the packaging market. These factors are likely to stimulate market growth over the coming years. If this continues, a steady rate of growth along with rise in sales of polyolefins can be predicted over the next few years. Competition is probably going to accentuate on a global scale in the polyolefins market within the next few years, as a result of implementation of stringent environmental norms. This is likely to make new opportunities for players within the market.

Key participants include DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, and BASF SE among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyolefin Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyethylene Polypropylene Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Thermoplastic Olefin Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Film and Sheet Injection Molding Blow Molding Profile Extrusion Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Polyolefin industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Polyolefin market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Polyolefin market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Polyolefin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyolefin Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing rate of industrialization and expansion of packaging industry

4.2.2.2. Rising demand of environment friendly adhesives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatility in raw material price and complicated chemical routing

4.2.3.2. Time dependent failure of polyolefin at high load

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Polyolefin Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Polyethylene

5.1.2. Polypropylene

5.1.3. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.4. Thermoplastic Olefin

5.1.5. Others

READ MORE…!

