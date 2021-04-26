Bioplastics Industry Drivers, Segments, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The latest report titled Global Bioplastics Market by Emergen Research involves meticulous research on the global Bioplastics business space, expanding on the latest industry trends, worldwide market growth, market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, constraining factors, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles. The report is a prototype of the thorough investigation of the Bioplastics market and serves as a valuable source of data and information pertaining to the market.

A few benefits of bioplastics comprise reduced carbon footprint, reduced consumption of non-renewable sources, savings in energy during production, decrease in non-biodegradable waste responsible for environmental pollution, and absence of any chemical that may pose a health hazard and hence are suitable for food packaging by keeping the flavor and smell intact.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2018, Teijin Ltd. made an announcement about the development of a formable film, which is resistant to gasoline and produced from PLA NEXT® bioplastic to substitute chrome plating, adopted by Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. for use in the nonconductive door handles having smart-entry systems.

Non-biodegradable bioplastics contributed to a larger market share of around 60.0% in 2019, owing to its widespread usage attributed to its low cost, durability, and versatility. Polylactic acid (PLA) is the most widely used non-biodegradable bioplastic.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF), a biodegradable bioplastic, is currently under development and is estimated to be commercially available by 2023.

The worldwide production capacity of bioplastics was over 2.1 million tons in 2019, with Europe accounting for around one-fourth of the world’s bioplastics production capacity.

The bioplastics market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.2% in the forecast period, due to the spiraling consumption of bioplastics such as polylactic acid in the packaging, textile, automotive, construction, and medical applications, which are being boosted by the demand in emerging economies in the region.

Key participants include BASF SE, NatureWorks, Biome Plastics, Braskem, Biotec, Total Corbion, Plantic Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont SPA, and Toray Industries, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bioplastics market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Starch Blends Others Non-Biodegradable Polyethylene (PE) Polyamide (PA) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Polypropylene (PP) Others Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Packaging Textile Automotive & Transportation Consumer Goods Agriculture Building & Construction Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Bioplastics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Bioplastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bioplastics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for bioplastics in the packaging sector

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness about eco-safety

4.2.2.3. Surging demand for bioplastics in additive manufacturing

4.2.2.4. Growing emphasis on sustainability

4.2.2.5. Supportive government initiatives and regulations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive than conventional plastic

4.2.3.2. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Bioplastics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biodegradable

5.1.1.1. Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

5.1.1.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

5.1.1.3. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.1.4. Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.1.5. Starch Blends

5.1.1.6. Others

5.1.2. Non-Biodegradable

5.1.2.1. Polyethylene (PE)

5.1.2.2. Polyamide (PA)

5.1.2.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.2.4. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

5.1.2.5. Polypropylene (PP)

5.1.2.6. Others

CONTINUED…!

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.