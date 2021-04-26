Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. With a special focus on market scope and application areas, the report covers numerous industry aspects, including the current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints, among others.

The growing geriatric population, coupled with the rising birth rate, is expected to boost the demand for adult and baby diapers, which will increase the usage of the super absorbent polymers. The growing number of urinary incontinence cases among the geriatric population is expected to drive the product demand of the market. The increasing focus of the manufacturers on new product innovation with cost-benefits and more water retention capabilities is projected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing investments in the R & D to develop bio-based SAP will boost growth opportunities in the future.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2017, a new high-performance SAP ‘FAVOR max’ was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.

Sodium Polyacrylate held the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2019 as it is widely utilized in the production of disposable adult and baby diapers, female hygiene products, and adult urinary incontinence products.

Personal Hygiene is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for disposable baby diapers owing to the rising birth rate. The growing hygiene awareness has resulted in the increasing demand for female hygiene products.

The agriculture segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period as the super absorbent polymers are extensively used in horticulture, gardening, golf course, and forestry. Besides, the capabilities of water retention and absorption of the SAP has driven the product demand in the agricultural segment.

Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate Sodium Polyacrylate Polysaccharides Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agriculture Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers) Industrial Medical (Wound Dressing) Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Super Absorbent Polymers industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Methodology:

The Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market has been assessed using an extensive mixture of primary and secondary research, along with the benchmark research methodologies. The evaluation is a vital segment of the estimation and evaluation of the market size and forecast estimations. The data curated by primary and secondary research has been validated and verified by industry experts and professionals.The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide insightful information about the market.

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing global population

4.2.2.2. Growing usage of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) in Agricultural Applications

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for baby diapers in emerging economies

4.2.2.4. Rising demand for urinary incontinence products among geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Negative effects on health upon exposure to SAP

4.2.3.2. High cost of raw material

4.2.3.3. Underprivileged conditions of farmers

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

