Industrial Control Systems Security Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-encompassing study of the Industrial Control Systems Security market, which emphasizes the estimated market size, share, value, volume, and futuristic outlook. The report details the major products and application ranges available in this market, highlighting the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and market share of each segment and sub-segment. The essential market presented in the report in a tabular format is aimed at helping readers interpret the global market dynamics.

The industrial control system security market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to the rising cyber threats like Night Dragon Operation and Stuxnet in various industries. The growing smart grid implementations, cloud technology for essential infrastructure security, and increasing corporate investment on industrial control systems are expected to further boost the market growth.

Get Download Pdf Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/171

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, In order to enhance industrial control systems security to prevent cyber-attack, ABB Inc. had collaborated with IT firms like Microsoft, Check Point Software, Israel-SCADAfence, and Fortinet. With this collaboration, ABB Inc. will enhance the quality of its systems shortly.

Owing to significant benefits such as enhanced security controls, improved cybersecurity, vulnerability prevention, enhanced monitoring, quick and simple implementation, effective integration with networks, the endpoint security segment held the largest market with a share of 32.7% in 2019 in the industrial control systems security market.

The Identity and Access Management segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it includes programs such as password management, user provisioning, and improved encryption that allow users to access and manage network access.

The manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of smart operating systems, sensor technology, the internet of things solutions, and robotics across manufacturing companies to improve productivity and efficiency.

The region of North America is expected to dominate the market of industrial control systems over the forecast timeframe due to the growing adoption of new technologies, including IIoT, automation, and robotics in several industries.

Key participants include BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Claroty Ltd., CyberArk, Airbus SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group plc, ABB Inc., and Indegy Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market on the basis of security type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Network Application Database Endpoint

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Incident Response Services Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services Consultation and Integration Training and Development

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Identity & Access Management Distributed Denial of Service Solution Firewall Unified Threat Management Antivirus/Anti-Malware SCADA Encryption Virtualization Security Security Information and Event Management Intrusion Detection & Prevention Data Loss Prevention Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Transportation Power & Energy Healthcare Manufacturing Oil & Gas Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/171

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market report:

Global Industrial Control Systems Security market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers

Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.

Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Security Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Network

5.1.2. Application

5.1.3. Database

5.1.4. Endpoint

READ MORE…!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Industrial Control Systems Security [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.