Quantum Dots Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The report titled “Global Quantum Dots Market” provides the reader with a panoramic view of the Quantum Dots industry while estimating the overall size and the size and share of the market’s key regional segments over the projected timeframe. According to our market analysts, the global Quantum Dots market is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate throughout the forecast period. The promising market growth can be attributed to the significant rise in product demand across the regional markets.

Growth in the demand for energy-efficient solutions is driving the market. LEDs based out of nanomaterial exhibit a record lambent potency of one hundred and five lumens per watt. With additional development, the new LEDs will reach efficiencies over two hundred lumens per watt, creating them a promising energy-efficient lighting supply for homes and offices, with the assistance of quantum dots.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In April 2019, one of the leading US-based cadmium-free quantum dot and nanomaterials manufacturer, Quantum Materials corporation, created a 55 inch QDX quantum dot display technology that is 100% cadmium-free. It can achieve an industry benchmark of 95% rec. The performance level was achieved by using the brand’s patented QD-enhanced film, whereas removing the costly barrier film that was necessary for QD-based show styles.

The quantum dots are likely to have a significant disadvantage, when utilized for biological applications. This is because of their immense physical size, owing to the fact that they cannot diffuse across cellular membranes. The delivery method can result in is destruction because the delivery process can be dangerous for the cells. Whereas, in other cases, a QD could also be harmful for the cell and inappropriate for any biological application, which could act as a key restraint for the market

Colloidal QD LED, with quantum and power conversion efficiencies within the infrared range, has been concluded that it can be integrated in inorganic solar cells, and this could cause even higher efficiencies. Such factors have triggered w wide range of application areas for QDs, which extends to environmental monitoring, surveillance, spectroscopy and night vision.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Nanosys, Nanoco Group, NN-Labs, Quantum Materials, Ocean NanoTech, OSRAM Licht, Avantama, and Navillum Nanotechnologies, among others.

Quantum Dots Market Segmentation

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Quantum Dots Market on the product, end user, material, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Displays Lasers Solar Cells Medical Devices Photodetectors/Sensors Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Commercial Healthcare Defense Telecommunications



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Quantum Dots market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Quantum Dots industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Quantum Dots market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Quantum Dots market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

