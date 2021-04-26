Computational Biology Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The latest report titled Global Computational Biology Market by Emergen Research involves meticulous research on the global Computational Biology business space, expanding on the latest industry trends, worldwide market growth, market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, constraining factors, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles. The report is a prototype of the thorough investigation of the Computational Biology market and serves as a valuable source of data and information pertaining to the market.

The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.

The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.

The cellular & biology simulation segment is driven due to the high demand from computational genomics. The segment will witness growth owing to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as motif finding, gene finding, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and expression information.

North America is a hub for R&D in computational biology. The region witnessed increased investment by private and public companies in research for the development of effective medicine and therapies. It is also home to key companies involved in the market.

Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) In-House Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cellular & Biology Simulation Computational Genomics Database Infrastructure / Hardware Software & Services Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others Drug discovery and disease modeling Target identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization Pre-clinical drug development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics Clinical trials Phase I Phase II Phase III Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academics Industry Commercial



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Computational Biology industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Computational Biology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Computational Biology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for customized medicine

4.2.2.2. Increased cost of drug discovery process

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals to operate computational biology

4.2.3.2. Requirement of different algorithms for different sequences

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Computational Biology Market By Service Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Service Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. In-House

5.1.2. Contract

