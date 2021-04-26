Medical Cannabis Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The Global Medical Cannabis Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-encompassing study of the Medical Cannabis market, which emphasizes the estimated market size, share, value, volume, and futuristic outlook. The report details the major products and application ranges available in this market, highlighting the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and market share of each segment and sub-segment. The essential market presented in the report in a tabular format is aimed at helping readers interpret the global market dynamics.

Medical cannabis is safe and has less side-effect as compared to other treatment options. It is used to treat nausea and combat negative side-effects, especially among chemotherapy patients, making the whole procedure more tolerable. The product is used with other opioid painkillers, which permits patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids, relieving pain.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, MediPharm Labs Corp. signed an exclusive supply agreement with STADA to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis in Germany. STADA wanted to be the go-to partner for generics, which is achieved by the partnership.

The oil product type is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.5% due to the high demand for hemp oil among healthcare workers for clinical purposes. CBD oil can reduce depression and anxiety, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, and also relieves pain.

Inhalation is a preferred medium of administration, as it offers controlled dosage and effective absorption of cannabinoids into the body. This is expected to propel the demand for the market in the coming years.

Medical cannabis is used to treat anorexic patients, which resulted from AIDS/HIV. Cannabis stimulates their appetite instead of feeding the patient through tubes. It is more beneficial for the patient’s physical and emotional well-being to be fed natural rather than through tubes.

North America held the largest market share of 31.1% in 2019, as the product is commonly used to treat patients. Countries in the region are promoting derivatives such as resins, tinctures, oil, and vaporizers among the youth, who are the primary consumers.

Key participants include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Cannabis Market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oil Buds Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Anorexia Seizures Muscle Spasm Cancer Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Intravenous Inhalation Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dispensaries Online



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Global Medical Cannabis Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Medical Cannabis Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Medical Cannabis Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Medical Cannabis Market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Cannabis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing legalization of medical marijuana in various countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lower market access of marijuana due to absence of legalization programs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Cannabis Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Oil

5.1.2. Buds

5.1.3. Tinctures

READ MORE…!

