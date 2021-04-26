Alopecia Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Alopecia Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Alopecia sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Alopecia industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

Growing trends in hair fashion put a lot of unwanted stress on the hair follicles leading to traumatic alopecia, and in turn, driving the market growth. This type of alopecia is caused by hairdressing practices such as cornrowing or tight braiding leading to hair pull, hair damage with strong chemicals comprising hair coloring, bleaching, straightening, and permanent waves, or application of extreme heat such as a hot roller.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, Revian made an announcement about the receiving of a patent by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of proprietary color light combinations for regenerating living body tissues such as including hair.

Androgenetic alopecia is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. It is a commonly occurring hair loss in the global population. In the case of men, it is also referred to as male-pattern baldness.

Alopecia totalis causes total hair loss on the scalp and is considered an advanced form of alopecia areata responsible for round hair loss patches.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period attributed to increasing incidence of chronic disorders, growing awareness among the population, especially in people of the young generation, and a rise in the level of disposable income.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Alopecia Areata Androgenetic Alopecia Alopecia Totalis Traction Alopecia Cicatricle Alopecia Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Male Female

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dermatology Clinics Homecare Settings Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription OTC (Over-the-Counter)



The regional analysis of the Alopecia market mainly focuses on the key regions and regional market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.It evaluates the presence of the global Alopecia market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Alopecia market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alopecia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrences of alopecia

4.2.2.2. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.3. Rising cases of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

4.2.2.4. Rise in the level of disposable income

4.2.2.5. Advancement in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low awareness in under-developed nations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Alopecia Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Alopecia Areata

5.1.2. Androgenetic Alopecia

5.1.3. Alopecia Totalis

5.1.4. Traction Alopecia

5.1.5. Cicatricial Alopecia

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Alopecia Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Male

6.1.2. Female

CONTINUED…!

