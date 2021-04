Thermal Interface Materials Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global thermal interface materials market is projected to be worth USD 4,471.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermal interface materials market is estimated to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. Growing demand for electronic devices with miniaturization, high-end processors with enhanced processing power, and high integration drives the product demand. Typically, a high-end processor, an essential electronic gives-off a large amount of heat, poses a significant challenge to the electronic devices’ overall performance and lifetime.

The COVID-19 Impact

The research report presents the latest updates about the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on this specific industry vertical. The global economic landscape has been largely beleaguered by the COVID-19 outbreak. Our research analysts have reviewed the global Thermal Interface Materials business sector by carefully evaluating the aftereffects of the pandemic. Therefore, the report entails a comprehensive study of the present market scenario while predicting the repercussions of the corona virus outbreak on the global Thermal Interface Materials market. Furthermore, the report acts as a seamless paradigm of the granular analysis of the global Thermal Interface Materials market and offers acute details on the estimated market size, share, trends, and growth rate over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, the launch of m2TIMTM, a groundbreaking hybrid thermal interface material, was announced by Indium Corporation to deliver ultra-reliable conductivity for heat dissipation.

Phase change materials maintain a consistent temperature at its melting point while undergoing solid to liquid transition, enabling the material to offer exceptional temperature control between surfaces.

Graphite gaskets for use in the lighting industry are produced of the expanded sheet with low outgassing levels, leading to VOCs’ release responsible for causing reduced brightness. Graphite gaskets comprising metal foils finds usage in automotive engines with chip-on-board LEDs.

The growing adoption of EVs and HEVs is boosting the demand for power electronics, which, in turn, is causing an increased demand for thermal interface materials. Also, the growth of the consumer electronics, medical, and telecom sectors are accountable for an increased application of power electronics

Key participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, 3M Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., and Bergquist Company Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Greases & Adhesives Tapes & Films Gap Fillers Phase Change Materials Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Computers Telecom Consumer Durables Automotive Electronics Medical Devices Industrial Machinery Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Thermal Interface Materials industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the estimated value of the global Thermal Interface Materials market by the end of the forecast period? What are the fundamental factors propelling the growth of the global Thermal Interface Materials market? Which are the leading regionsin the Thermal Interface Materials market with the highest market shares? Which regional segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration? What are their strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in this market?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability

4.2.2.2. Increasing sales of smart devices

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for electric vehicles

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for LED lighting

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive thermal interface materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Greases & Adhesives

5.1.2. Tapes & Films

5.1.3. Gap Fillers

5.1.4. Phase Change Materials

5.1.5. Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials

5.1.6. Others

