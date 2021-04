Diabetic Care Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Diabetic Care Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Diabetic Care sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Diabetic Care industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

Increase in the emergence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, is anticipated to fuel the diabetes care market. Additionally, the event of the development of type 1 and type 2 diabetic treatments are likely to stay profitable for pharmaceutical firms in the mid-to-long term. An incentive for less affluent patients particularly in the developing economies, reductions in price and technological innovations are the major factors driving the diabetes treatment market growth. Moreover, the diabetic treatment market has a well thought out R&D pipeline. This is mainly because of the multifactorial aspects of diabetes.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Lifescan, a US based diagnostic systems manufacturer made a partnership agreement with DKSH in January 2020. Through this partnership, they’ll provide sales, regulatory and marketing services for LifeScan products in Asian countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan. DKSH will also support the distribution and logistic side of the business in addition to the above mentioned services.

The products required to treat diabetes extends to injectable diabetes drugs, , insulin therapies, blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin pumps, oral drugs, and insulin injection devices. Additionally, a significant quantity of emerging diabetic drugs is under clinical observation by potentially large pharmaceutical organizations that are likely to get a traction in the market over the forecasted period..

Various drugs such as januvia and byetta, mainly in the blood glucose treatment areas, have been found to be safe with good levels of efficiencies. To make the crucial insulin therapy virtually less painful, more accurate, easy to use, and improved blood glucose monitoring systems are available in the market.

Key participants include Medtronic plc, B. Braun, DexCom, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS, LifeScan, Dickinson and Company, MicroGene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd., AgaMatrix Holdings LLC and Acon Laboratories, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Diabetic Care Market on the device, distribution channel, end user and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Monitoring Devices Insulin Pumps Insulin Syringes Insulin Cartridges Disposable Pens Jet Injectors

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Diabetes Clinics Online Pharmacies Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Homecare Diagnostic Centers



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

