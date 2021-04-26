Assessment Services Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The Global Assessment Services Market report, published by Emergen Research, is a paradigmatic representation of the global Assessment Services market size, share, revenue, and sales analysis. The report closely studies the Assessment Services market performance during the historical years to offer a concise market estimation for the same over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Besides analyzing the existing competitive landscape of the global Assessment Services industry, the report lays stress on the profiles of the leading companies and their expansion strategies. The report further offers an extensive overview of the market, along with an in-depth summary of the leading players and conclusive data, offering accurate insights into the foreseen market growth on both the regional and global scales.

A rising young labor force population is an indispensable factor propelling the market demand. Corporates and governments emphasize screening the most suitable candidate through evaluation tests to suit the organizational requirements. According to the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the youth labor force grows considerably between the month of April and July every year. Large numbers of high school and college students usually seek summer jobs in this period, and several graduates step the labor market to search for or commence permanent occupation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Ford Motor, a leading automotive manufacturer, conducts the “One Ford” assessment, a psychometric test, to ascertain whether the personal values and skills are in alignment with the company’s values. The test is intended to assess a candidate’s aptitude to perform in a team while achieving work excellence.

The MCCEE is a screening examination that evaluates the basic medical knowledge and problem solving of a candidate at a level similar to a minimally skilled medical student carrying out his or her medical study in Canada and about to go for supervised practice.

K-12 sector indicates the companies which are specialized catering to the 12 years, Kindergarten to 12th grade. Byju’s Think & Learn is a K-12 based online platform that offers plenty of courses focusing on India’s K-12 students. The company provides improved learning service through online next-level intuitive graphical programs and enhanced self-assessment services.

The market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a growing number of competitive certifications tests, the increasing necessity for skill assessment for better employability, and the rising labor force population in the region.

Key market participants comprise Korn Ferry, Pearson VUE, IBM Corporation, TeamLease, Aon PLC, DDI, Mettl, Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., PSI Services LLC, and Talent Plus Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, services type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Psychometric Test Aptitude Tests Coding Tests Others

Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Entrance Assessment Services Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services Certification Assessment Pre-Employment Assessment Service Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) K-12 Higher Education Corporate Government



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Assessment Services industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Assessment Services market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Assessment Services market?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assessment Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assessment Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. A rise in the number of competitive & certification tests

4.2.2.2. Surging demand for skill assessment for better employability

4.2.2.3. A rapid growth in the youth labor force population

4.2.2.4. Growing competition conducting authorities’ requirement to sign up specialist examination conducting firms

4.2.2.5. Growing inclination amongst the corporates and governments to opt for online computer-based tests

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Budget concerns

4.2.3.2. Concerns associated with network connectivity

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Assessment Services Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Psychometric Test

5.1.2. Aptitude Tests

5.1.3. Coding Tests

5.1.4. Others

READ MORE…!

