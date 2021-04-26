Fingerprint Sensors Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The Global Fingerprint Sensors Market report provides a holistic overview of the Fingerprint Sensors industry to offer accurate projections of the industry for the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. Extensive growth in the Smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in Smartphone and tablet devices have been a substantial impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Smartphone manufacturers have been investing enormously in the research & development of various types of fingerprint biometric techniques and implementing those in smartphones & tablets.

The report performs an insightful analysis of various fundamental market aspects, including SWOT analysis, CAGR during the projected period, recent developments, new product launches, technology upgradation, product offerings, application landscape, end-users, and geographical footprint of the leading companies. The market estimations carried out by our team of industry experts are based on various research methodologies and validated information on the present market scenario.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, TCL and China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT) revealed their recent development of a new full-screen single-point in-display fingerprint technology for the LCD screens. This new fingerprint sensor is also said to have an ultra-high fingerprint recognition rate that is supposed to reach the level offered by the existing OLED displays with under-display fingerprint sensors and even could have the potential to surpass it.

The ultrasonic fingerprint recognition sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 19.2% during the projected period with an extensive implementation in the smartphone industry owing to higher accuracy & precision in a sonic-pulse wave-based three-dimensional fingerprint image sensing system.

The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, FLIR Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, NEC, Nice Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hanwha Techwin, and CP Plus, among others.

Fingerprint Sensors Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Fingerprint Sensors Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Type, System Type, Component, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Capacitive Optical Thermal Ultrasonic

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Government & Defense Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunication Retail and E-commerce Human Resource Healthcare Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Minutiae-based Matching Pattern Matching

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Fingerprint Sensors market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

