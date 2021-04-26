Jet Lag Therapy Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin.

The report further details the key points of the Jet Lag Therapy market, including the latest market standards, regulations, and policy changes imposed by the government for the upcoming years. The report also involves the application of several advanced analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, to pinpoint the current growth trends and operating patterns of the players.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In July 2019, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval as a part of its ongoing review of Vanda’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon). The drug was developed in order to treat Jet Lag Disorder especially for eastward trans-meridian travelers.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes. attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

The cabin crew segment is poised to grow considerably at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecasted period. The latest commercial aircrafts cross time zones at nearly the same rate as the earth rotates, and it is the result of these trans-meridian transitions that ultimately leads to the rapid time zone change syndrome also known as jet lag. Jet lag may often lead to short-term memory and poor decision-making; thereby affecting the overall functioning of the cabin crew, if neglected constantly. To cater to the problem, major airlines throughout the globe are trying to find viable solutions for jet lag, by exploring new forms of solutions for managing the passengers’ as well as their employees’ alertness levels.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription Drugs Melatonin Herbal and Natural Products Medical Devices Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over the Counter Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Business Travelers Cabin Crew Athletes Seasonal Travelers Others



Regional Segmentation:

The latest Jet Lag Therapy market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Jet Lag Therapy market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Focal Points of the Global Jet Lag Therapy Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Jet Lag Therapymarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Jet Lag Therapy industry.

The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Jet Lag Therapy industry. Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

