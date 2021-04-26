Depression Treatment Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Depression Treatment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest study offers a granular analysis of the market’s major developmental parameters, along with its potential business avenues and market dynamics. The document is specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market. It further highlights the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

A major driving factor of the market is a surge in generic drug manufacturers. The lower cost of antidepressants and other drugs has encouraged people to opt for the treatment. Moreover, a rise in awareness about the treatment is also encouraging people to opt for the procedure. Rising awareness has led people to gather more knowledge about the disease and get rid of the old stigma attached to it. People are understanding the need for treatment and opting for it for a healthier lifestyle.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/191

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, a global biotech company, ATAI Life Sciences, has launched Viridia Life Sciences for the development of formulations of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) to investigate the efficiency of digital therapeutics with resistant depression.

Antipsychotics treatment has been used to treat depressive disorders. The medicine was used in combination with antidepressants and became the choice of treatment for depressed patients who had psychotic symptoms. The antipsychotic treatment was done to treat symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, or marina symptoms. It is also used to treat bipolar depression.

Hospitals held the largest share in the year 2019 as most of the depressed cases were recognized when registered at a hospital for treatment. Not many are aware of their symptoms and visit hospitals to get treated when the situation become a little extreme. There are also special wards and doctors for patients who are going through depression during their treatment.

The market for depression treatment in North America is driven by a high level of awareness and availability of drugs and therapies. The region also has a level of depression treatment facilities, increased funding for research, and the presence of major market players.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eily, Lilly, and Company, Allergan Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, and Apotex, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Depression Treatment Market on the basis of drug type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Antidepressants Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) Serotonin Modulators Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants Atypical Antidepressants Antipsychotics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Bipolar Disorder Postpartum Depression Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Dysthymic Disorder Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals NGOs Mental Health Centers Asylums Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Depression Treatment market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/191

Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data &information related to the Depression Treatment market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Depression Treatment market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

The report performs qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Depression Treatment market based on both the economic and non-economic factors.

It accurately indicates the regional segments expected to witness the fastest market growth rate.

• The report endows the reader with an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the Depression Treatment market, withthe market ranking of the major players and their new product launches, partnerships, and various other business expansion strategies.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Depression Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Depression Treatment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increase in issues with mental health

4.2.2.3. Minimal side effects

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of devices and therapies

4.2.3.2. Delay in diagnosis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Depression Treatment Market By Drug Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Drug Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Antidepressants

5.1.1.1. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

5.1.1.2. Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

5.1.1.3. Serotonin Modulators

5.1.1.4. Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

5.1.1.5. Atypical Antidepressants

5.1.2. Antipsychotics

5.1.3. Others

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/depression-treatment-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.