Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. The government of the developing economies is investing heavily in water management systems to overcome freshwater scarcity.

As per industry analysts, the Water Quality Monitoring industry is currently reeling from the pandemic’s gripping effects, and remarkable changes have been observed in the market dynamics and demand trends over recent months. The financial strains being suffered by each business organization in this industry have significantly slowed down their progress. Additionally, the report assesses the pandemic’s overall impact on the global market growth and involves a future COVID-19 impact assessment to help readers make prudent business decisions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2016, General Electric Company announced its partnerships with the North American Alliance of Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) in order to accelerate wastewater and smart water development in North America.

TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.

Laboratories held the largest market share of 42.3% in the year 2019 due to the growing concerns about water pollution and contamination and the increasing ongoing research activities for analyzing the quality of water and the presence of specific microbes.

North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the strict policies and regulations regarding environmental degradations and the financial incentives provided by the government and different organizations.

Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water quality monitoring market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ph Meters Conductivity sensor TOC Analyzer Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers Turbidity Meter Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Laboratory Commercial Space Government Building Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Water Quality Monitoring market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Water Quality Monitoring industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Water Quality Monitoring market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Water Quality Monitoring market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

