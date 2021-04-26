Smart Grid Market Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Segments, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Smart Grid Market will be worth USD 122.97 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to adopt renewable sources of energy and reduce the carbon dioxide emission levels. Besides, the increasing supportive policies and regulations of the government regarding the adoption of the smart grid technologies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The latest research report expounds on the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Grid market and its crucial segments. The report thoroughly examines the vital market-influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a major contributing element to this business vertical’s potential downturn. As per industry analysts, the Smart Grid industry is currently reeling from the pandemic’s gripping effects, and remarkable changes have been observed in the market dynamics and demand trends over recent months.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/198

Key Highlights From The Report

The Smart Grid distribution Management segment held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 as it can optimize the renewal energy distribution while minimizing the electricity bills for the customers.

The Deployment and Integration segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement in the technological advancements of the traditional power systems.

The Commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of the advanced metering infrastructure by the commercial segment.

North America dominated the smart grid market in 2019 due to the increasing investment in the technological advancements of the smart grid system.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising need for clean energy sources.

Key participants include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Itron, Aclara, Schneider Electric, Cisco, S & C Electric Company, Oracle, and IBM, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Grid Market on the basis of Technology, Services, End User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Smart Grid Distribution Management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Network Management Smart Grid Security Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Deployment and Integration Consulting Support and maintenance

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Industrial Residential



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Smart Grid industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/198

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Smart Grid industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Smart Grid market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Smart Grid market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Grid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Grid Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Aging power distribution Infrastructures

4.2.2.2. Lower energy prices

4.2.2.3. Increasing investments in the technological developments of the smart grid infrastructure

4.2.2.4. Supportive government regulations and policies

4.2.2.5. Growing awareness regarding increasing carbon dioxide emission levels

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low accessibility to electricity in the developing nations

4.2.3.2. High Installation costs of the Smart grid technology

4.2.3.3. Lack of data security and privacy policies

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Grid Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Smart Grid Distribution Management

5.1.2. Advanced Metering Infrastructure

5.1.3. Smart Grid Network Management

5.1.4. Smart Grid Security

5.1.5. Others

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-grid-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.