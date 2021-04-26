Automatic Identification Data Capture Industry Drivers, Segments, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research has published a new research report, titled Global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market, offers an extensive examination of the most vital elements of the Automatic Identification Data Capture industry, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors, which are known to influence its growth over the forecast duration. The report comprises a broad database of the market dynamics of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market that help in the accurate market estimation over the projected timeline. The profound information encompasses in this report is highly beneficial for businesses and stakeholders who are looking forward to gaining a robust footing in this industry.

Owing to growing production efficiency and saving costs achieved by the use of Automated Detection & Data Capture devices, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, enabling manufacturing to support the high number of products flowing through the supply chain process effectively.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2020, IMPINJ Inc. launched the Future-Proofed RAIN RFID Reader. This is expected to further boost the capabilities of track-and-trace and resource management in logistics operations.

The smart card segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecasted period due to large application areas, the accessibility of smart cards used for identity verification, credit cards, ATM cards, and health cards.

Due to the huge requirement for hardware in various automatic identification and data capture devices such as smart cards, wearable devices, smart glasses, and biometric systems, the hardware segment held the largest market with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast timeframe.

During the forecasted period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market due to the various retail and logistics firms are increasing their presence in the region in order to capitalize on the rising buying power of middle-class consumers.

Key participants include Toshiba Corporation, Epson America Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagull Scientific Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, IMPINJ Inc., SICK AG, Allien Technology Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market on the basis of product, offerings, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biometric Systems Smart Cards Barcoding Solutions Magnetic Stripe Cards RFID Systems Voice-Directed WMS Wearables Optical Character Recognition Systems Google Glass Vr Solutions Heads-Up Displays

Offerings (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation BFSI Energy & Power Retail Logistics Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Automatic Identification Data Capture market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the predicted growth rate of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture market over the forecast period?

What are the latest trending factors influencing market growth?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market?

What are the risks and challenges existing in the industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Risk of malware attacks

4.2.3.2. High deployment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biometric Systems

5.1.2. Smart Cards

5.1.3. Barcoding Solutions

5.1.4. Magnetic Stripe Cards

5.1.5. Rfid Systems

5.1.6. Voice-Directed WMS

5.1.7. Wearables

5.1.8. Optical Character Recognition Systems

5.1.9. Google Glass

5.1.10. Vr Solutions

5.1.11. Heads-Up Displays

Chapter 6. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market By Offerings Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Offerings Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Software

6.1.2. Hardware

6.1.3. Services

