Global Drawer Slides Market CAGR, Volume and Value for 2020

Summary
Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Drawer Slides , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Drawer Slides market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Light Duty Slides
Medium Duty Slides
Heavy Duty Slides
Very Heavy Duty Slides
Extra Heavy Duty Slides
By End-User / Application
Industrial
Furniture
Financial
Home Appliances
IT
Transport and Automotive
Others
By Company
Blum Inc
Hettich
Accuride
GRASS
Häfele
Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)
King Slide Works Co. Ltd
Taiming
SACA Precision
Guangdong Dongtai Hardware
Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company
ITW Proline (Prestige)
Salice
Generdevice
Jonathan
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Drawer Slides Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Drawer Slides Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Drawer Slides Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Drawer Slides Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Drawer Slides Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Drawer Slides Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Drawer Slides Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
….. continued
