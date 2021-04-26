Global Drawer Slides Market CAGR, Volume and Value for 2020

Summary

Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Drawer Slides , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Drawer Slides market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Light Duty Slides

Medium Duty Slides

Heavy Duty Slides

Very Heavy Duty Slides

Extra Heavy Duty Slides

By End-User / Application

Industrial

Furniture

Financial

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Others

By Company

Blum Inc

Hettich

Accuride

GRASS

Häfele

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Taiming

SACA Precision

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Salice

Generdevice

Jonathan

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Drawer Slides Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Drawer Slides Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Drawer Slides Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Drawer Slides Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Drawer Slides Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Drawer Slides Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Drawer Slides Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

….. continued

