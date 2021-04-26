Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market report assesses the market size, share, revenue generation, and regional and global spread of the industry to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the market growth in the forecast period. The report also examines the competitive scenario along with individual profiling of the companies to project their growth rate in the coming years. The report covers extensive profiles of the companies and statistical approaches undertaken by these companies.

In January 2019, in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance LoJack position in the U.S.

The report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market along with a thorough assessment of supply and demand landscape, production and consumptions ratio, sales, production capacity, gross revenue, import/export, cost analysis, profit margin, sales network, and distribution channels, along with a thorough industrial chain analysis.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the growing integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and other automation processes in the vehicle, the automatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the petrol segment is expected to dominate the market as petrol is cheaper than diesel, and cars seem to be slightly convenient to purchase and maintain.

Due to the increasing cases of car thievery globally, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the increasing robbery cases in logistical vehicles, the commercial vehicle segment is estimated to rise substantially in the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising concern for the safety of cars, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth as auto theft cases have increased rapidly in this region over the past three years.

Key participants include Sonic Electronix, Inc., Fleetsmart, Cobra Car Tech. Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Frotcom International, Scania AB, PassTime, EMCO Software, LoJack Corporation, and Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Automatic Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Electric Diesel Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Commercial Passenger



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

