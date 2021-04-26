Adipose-derived Stem Cell OverviewMarket Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Adipose-derived stem cells are mesenchymal stem cells obtained from adult fat tissues during various surgical interventions such as breast reduction, liposuction, or abdominoplasty. Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) possess the ability to proliferate into numerous cell lineages such as chondrocytes, adipocytes, and others. Owing to this property, these multipotent stem cells can substitute bone marrow as a rich source of stem cells.

Some of the prominent players of the industry include Allocure, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc., Intrexon, Inc., Celleris SA, Tissue Genesis, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Cytori Therapeutics, Antria, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, American CrysoStem, Merck KGaA, Others

Market Segmentation:

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

Cell Type

Autologous Stem Cells

Allogeneic Stem Cells

Product Type

Cell Line

Culture Media

Media

Sera

Reagents

Disease Indication

Cancer

Obesity

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Others

End-user Industries

Cell banks & Tissue Banks

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Trauma Centers

Others

Application

Therapeutic

Research

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

