Insulation Materials Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the insulation of see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation.

The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Insulation Materials market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Expanded Polystyrene (XPS) material finds widespread application in new and retrofit construction but owing to its production process, and it is available as rectangular/square boards of standard dimension.

There is an increasing demand for green buildings attributed to stringent environmental regulation. Programs like LEED are significantly driving the market for green building, and, in turn, boosts the market demand.

Industrial hemp is a kind of green insulation material which is gaining substantial momentum in the global market.

The market demand in Europe is owing to the imposition of the mandatory government regulations for upholding energy renovations measures.

Key participants include Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Wool Mineral Wool Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Aerogel Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) CMS Fibers Calcium Silicate Polyurethane Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infrastructure Industrial HVAC Transportation Appliances Furniture/Bedding Packaging



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

Exhaustive Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Insulation Materials Market:

The global Insulation Materials market report zeroes in on the overall competitive scope of this industry vertical.

The study provides detailed product information, alongside their specifications and prime applications.

The study entails various pricing models and profit returns accrued, outlined by the key contenders across the market.

The report enlists a wide array of strategic initiatives, for example, recent business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and technological upgradation.

The inference of the report comprises an exhaustive study of the key players of the market.

