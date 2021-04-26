Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market report assesses the growth trends witnessed in the past as well as present case scenarios, along with an analysis of the emerging trends. The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with a breakdown of the information to offer an exhaustive analysis of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market. The data includes accurate market insights, essential market facts, and key statistical information further validated by the industry experts that help readers get a complete idea of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings industry.

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

The demand for anti-reflective coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones, which are being checked numerous times in a day. These products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or sunlight. Moreover, growing demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions are widely used in developed countries and gaining momentum in developing countries.

The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, attributed to the growth of the building & construction and automotive industries and a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings in the region.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Anti-Reflective Coatings Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electron Beam Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Eyewear Display Screen Others Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

