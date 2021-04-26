Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategic growth approaches adopted by the key players in the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology market. The major companies in the industry are constantly indulging in strategic expansions and developments to fortify their presence in the industry. The report analyzes the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and global position held by each company of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C5ISR market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Reconnaissance Cyber Security Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Intelligence & Data Warfare Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Modern Weapons Armored Fighting Vehicle Command and Control System Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Submarine Unmanned Marine Vehicle Ship Unmanned Marine Vehicle Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Fighter Jet and Aircraft Satellite Space Launch Vehicle Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle Soldier Equipment Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Smart Clothing Smart Clothing Vision and Surveillance RFID Communication Devices Others Services Artificial Intelligence Cyber Security Data Transfer Protocol Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Wearable Devices Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

