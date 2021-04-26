Video Surveillance Market Size, Top Countries Data, Size, Revenue, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The Global Video Surveillance Market Research Report 2020 offers an extensive study of the Video Surveillance industry to assist the reader in gaining a competitive advantage over other competitors through the application of expansion tactics and a deeper understanding of the essential aspects of the market of the Video Surveillance industry. The report offers a critical overview of the market segments with regards to market size, market share, regional analysis, and comprehensive competitive analysis of the Video Surveillance industry.

Many business verticals have made the installation of the video surveillance compulsory owing to its higher convenience pertaining to better employee productivity, cut-down on the security-related costs with one-time investment, prevention & reduction on the chances of theft, fool-proof coverage for the customers’ satisfaction, and employee safety & instant action with real-time reporting, among many others.

In July 2020, Honeywell International Inc, announced the release of 30 Series IP Cameras, which are capable of producing improved picture quality without the need for any extra storage. The cameras are also designed complying with the U.S. government procurement standards instituted under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year 2019.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Facility Commercial Military & Defense Residential Industrial Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Camera Monitor Storage Accessories Software Video Analytics Video Management Software Services Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Analog Video Surveillance System IP Video Surveillance System Hybrid Surveillance System



The report offers insights into the demands for the Video Surveillance products in the global market, especially in the key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. These key regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.For a comprehensive understanding of the market, the vertical is further segmented into product types offered by the market, application spectrum, and end-user industries, among others. It also offers information on the leading manufacturers and vendors in the key geographical regions of the industry.

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Video Surveillance Market:

The comprehensive global Video Surveillance market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includesthe industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about theapplication scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

