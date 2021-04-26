Electrosurgical Devices Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The report titled ‘Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Forecast to 2027’ presents a comprehensive overview of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Electrosurgical Devices market in the projected timeline. The research report provides crucial market insights relating to the market size and share of the global Electrosurgical Devices industry and presents an industry-wide and economy-wide overview of the market. It presents an extensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, technological advancements, product developments, and other crucial features of the industry. The report performs a thorough historical analysis and draws accurate forecast estimation based on historical analysis.

The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players. Lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of surgeries might be a barrier to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding product approval are expected to hamper the development of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

Bipolar held the largest market share of 61.5% in the year 2019 due to the wide application of the bipolar segment in the cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.

The Active Electrodes is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement of the active electrodes.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure.

Key participants include Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bipolar Monopolar

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Active electrodes Electrosurgical Generators Dispersive Electrodes Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastroenterology General surgery Gynecology Cosmetic Neurosurgery Cardiovascular Urology Orthopedic Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Electrosurgical Devices industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electrosurgical Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electrosurgical Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased use of minimally invasive surgeries

4.2.2.2. Rising incidence of chronic disease

4.2.2.3. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in Electrosurgical Devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled Professional in the field

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory frameworks regarding the approval

4.2.3.3. Increasing number of product recalls

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electrosurgical Devices Market By Method Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Bipolar

5.1.2. Monopolar

Chapter 6. Electrosurgical Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Active electrodes

6.1.2. Electrosurgical Generators

6.1.3. Dispersive Electrodes

6.1.4. Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

CONTINUED…!

