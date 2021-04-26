Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The Global Prefilled Syringes Market 2020 offers an extensive overview of the industry to help the readers gain a competitive edge in the Prefilled Syringes industry through strategic investment plans and a deeper understanding of the Prefilled Syringes industry. The report studies every aspect of the market to offer an accurate analysis of the market share, market size, volume, and regional analysis of the Prefilled Syringes industry. The report also offers extensive statistical analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the Prefilled Syringes industry and the changing dynamics of the business sphere.

Covid19 impact

The pandemic has both a positive as well as a negative effect on the healthcare industry. It has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies in the Healthcare industry. The increasing number of people affected by the virus has also led to an increase in demand for medical supplies like disposable syringes and injections. The rising demand for prefilled syringes is due to their reduced risk of needle-stick injuries. Besides, the growing requirement for the rapid production of vaccines has also resulted in the increasing demand for prefilled syringes. In order to meet the growing demand for medical supplies, manufactures have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia ™ 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.

Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2019 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.

The Plastic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R & D of the plastic syringes by the manufacturers.

Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2019 due to the presence of the key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of the technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reusable Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastic Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diabetes Rheumatoid Arthritis Anaphylaxis Cancer Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ambulatory Surgery Centers Hospitals Mail Order Pharmacies Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Others



Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(U.S., Mexico, and Canada) Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Europe(U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

