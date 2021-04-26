Embedded SIM Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 To 2027

‘The Global Embedded SIM Market Report Forecast to 2027’ encompasses the crucial aspects of the Embedded SIM industry with respect to the market size, market share, global spread, economic scenario, demand and supply, and current trends. The study offers a thorough assessment of the technological advancements, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, key statistical data, market estimations, and a detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of the market.

The rising implementation of smart solutions across the globe is expected to further propel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives to implement electric vehicle is expected to augment the market growth as eSIM has several advanced functionalities in electric vehicles.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the various advantages of eSIM for Machine to Machine communication, the Machine to Machine segment is expected to hold the largest market in the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market owing to the wide use of eSIM due to its enhanced protection and connectivity, and greater reliability.

Due to the rapid implementation of smart grids and other advanced technologies, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the presence of a major market player in Europe is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market on the basis of solution, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hardware Connectivity Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Smartphones Laptops Wearables Connected Cars Machine to Machine Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Energy & Utilities Automotive Retail Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Consumer Electronics



Key Regions of the Embedded SIM Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Target Audience of the Global Embedded SIM Market report:

Global Embedded SIM providers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

End-use industries

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this particular business sphere.

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers.

