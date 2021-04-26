Photoacoustic Imaging Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Potential Growth, Share, Size, Trend, and Analysis of Key Players

The global Photoacoustic Imaging Market will be worth USD 175.8 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.

Currently, PA imaging has also extended to biomedical and medical markets. The major segments are namely clinical (early stage diagnosis) and pre-clinical (drug efficiency monitoring on small animal), analytics (flow cytometry and microscopy for in vitro diagnosis). In 2019, the total PAI biomedical and medical market was valued nearly at USD 36.5 million, because of the analytics and pre-clinical segments. According to our analysts, it is forecasted to touch the USD 241 million by 2022.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June, 2020, Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. launched the first of its kind ultra high to low frequency ultrasound imaging system equipped with a frequency range from 71-1 MHz. With an open and configurable architecture, this product is specifically targeted towards scientific research community.

The highly going incidence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases and cancer is pressing the utilization of non-invasive and real-time diagnostic methods for detection. When it is compared to traditional ultrasound, the technology is emerging as a crucial diagnostic approach for the detecting as well as managing chronic disorders easy. This is mainly because of its efficiency in the functional characterization of living tissues, the growing demand for PA is increasing in clinical as well as preclinical research favorably for the initial detection of cancer as well as the abnormalities in cardiovascular diseases and microcirculation.

Attributing to the recent technological advancements, the established and emerging manufacturers in the market, are also developing and offering innovative photoacoustic imaging solutions. Furthermore, because of the potential usage in humans, research is underway to develop and produce novel clinical photoacoustic imaging solutions.

Key participants include illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Photoacoustic Imaging Market on the product, end user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Imaging Systems Lasers Transducers Contrast Agents Software

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Institutions Hospitals and Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Cardiology Neurology Hematology Others



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Photoacoustic Imaging market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of the Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

