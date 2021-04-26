Duodenoscopes Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2030

Duodenoscopes Market: Overview

The drive for new technologies in duodenoscopes market is key to addressing diagnosis and treatment of severe, life-threatening diseases. They are widely used in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) to diagnose as well as treat diseases of the pancreas and bile ducts. These instruments are inserted to the patient through mouth, throat, and stomach. Growing number of ERCP tests have fueled the use of and demand for new technologies in the duodenoscopes market. Strides made patient care in gastroenterology are bolstering the expansion of prospects for medical device manufacturers in the duodenoscopes market.

Key application areas in the duodenoscopes market are disease therapeutics and diagnostics. Manufacturers broadly classify their products as flexible and rigid ones. Duodenoscopes are complex devices, and there has been a vast body of research in understanding the factors in safe processing so they can be used in multiple patients.

Duodenoscopes Market: Key Trends

The market intelligence study on the current and emerging avenues in the duodenoscopes market offers fact-based assessment of the key epidemiological trends shaping the contours of the market. The study evaluated the major regulation frameworks that influence the key adoption trends in various product segments.

The growing demand for diagnostic procedures for liver and pancreatic diseases has boosted the application of duodenoscopes market. Duodenoscopes have seen huge clinical acceptance in patients suffering from various GI tract problems, notably in developing economies. The growing prevalence of pancreaticobiliary disorders has bolstered the demand for ERCPs.

There has been extensive research into the causes of outbreaks of various infections associated with use of duodenoscopes, and central and federal healthcare agencies have taken note of these. This has led to improving the protocols for reprocessing of duodenoscopes, both at the manufacturers’ end and clinicians’ end. Hence, healthcare providers facility’s reprocessing procedures have come under the scanner.

Duodenoscopes Market: Competitive Assessment

A major value proposition for manufacturers in the duodenoscopes is to ascertain the safety of reuse. A few adventurous players have stressed on the value of conducting post-market surveillance studies for identifying unforeseen adverse events. These may help them stay ahead of the curve in the overall duodenoscopes market. Technology innovators and disruptors in the market are keen on knowing the emergence of duodenoscopes-transmitted infections that come from multiple-drug resistant bacteria. Despite adhering to manufacturers’ guidelines. nosocomial infections have been persistently associated with the use of duodenoscopes, warranting more research on microbiology of the infections.

Some of the key players in the global duodenoscopes market are

SonoScape Medical Corp.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG.

Hoya Corporation

ENDOMED

Custom Ultrasonics, Inc.

Duodenoscopes Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, the high demand for duodenoscopes in Asia Pacific renders the region potentially lucrative market. The prevalence of GI tract infections is a key trend boosting the prospects in the regional market. Further, several studies have been motivates by the high concern of regulatory agencies on the nosocomial infections linked with the use of modern duodenoscopes. The region at the forefront is North America. As a result, manufacturers have to comply with strict guidelines to meet the marketing authorization. Also, continuous urge for technological innovations in the region has made it a lucrative region in the global duodenoscopes market.

