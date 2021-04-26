GCC Medical Gloves Market Size (Value and Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2029

GCC Medical Gloves Market: Overview

Medical gloves refer to hand protection equipment that are worn around hands so as to safeguard against cross contamination between a patient and his or her caregiver or doctor while conducting chemotherapy, medical examinations, and surgical procedures. Augmented awareness about safety and health is likely to emerge as a growth factor for the GCC medical gloves market over the assessment timeframe, 2019 to 2029. Medical gloves comprise a part of the whole infection control strategy. These gloves assist in diminishing the contamination risk of the healthcare workers who work with blood, stools, urine, and other body fluids. This assists in diminishing the risk of germ dissemination in the environment and prevention of transmission from patient to healthcare worker and vice-versa. It also prevents transmission from one patient to another.

In addition to that, augmented prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to propel development of the GCC medical gloves market in the years to come. In accordance with the findings of World Health Organization (WHO), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has registered around 24,485 new cancer cases and 10,518 fatalities due to cancer in 2018. Such high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region is anticipated to bolster growth of the GCC medical gloves market in the near future.

Raw material, product type, form, type of use, end use, distribution channel and region are the seven key parameters based on which the GCC medical gloves market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

GCC Medical Gloves Market: Notable Developments

The GCC medical gloves market has witnessed prominent developments in the last few years. One of such developments that have played an important role in influencing the future course of the market is mentioned below:

In August 2019, Leading Malaysian manufacturer of rubber gloves, Top Glove Corporation Bhd has conferred its Top Glove Industrial Collaboration Grant to the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. The university is a prominent public research-intensive university in technology, science, and engineering in Malaysia. This grant will help the university to conduct research on the glove industry.

Some of the key players in the GCC medical gloves market comprise the below-mentioned:

NAFA Enterprises, Ltd

Salalah Medical Supplies Mfg. Co. LLC

Top Glove Corp Bhd.

Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC

United Medical Industries Co. Ltd

GCC Medical Gloves Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize GCC medical gloves market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

Increased Awareness about Hygiene and Health to Shoot Up Demand in the Market

A surge in the prevalence of pandemic illnesses, such as HIV, Swine Flu, Covid-19 and many other non-communicable and communicable illnesses is likely to work in favor of the GCC medical gloves market over the assessment timeframe, from 2019 to 2029. Besides, there has been a rise in elective treatments, such as facial rejuvenation, plastic surgeries, and others have generated augmented awareness about health safety and hygiene. People have become more aware about the ways to prevent contacting of diseases, which is likely to drive the demand for medical gloves in the GCC region.

Favorable policies by the government support burgeoning business of the healthcare sector so as to meet the standards as laid down by international communities. The region has focused and invested in the development of the infrastructure of the healthcare sector, expertise, and services, which is anticipated to foster growth of the GCC medical gloves market in the near future.

GCC Medical Gloves Market: Geographical Analysis

The GCC medical gloves market is estimated to be dominated by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the period of forecast. Such dominance of the KSA is likely to be supported by the growing awareness about health and hygiene. In addition, presence of high disposable income is likely to back development of the market in the country in the years to come.

The GCC medical gloves market is segmented as:

Raw Material

Latex Rubber Material Gloves

Nitrile Rubber Material Gloves

Vinyl Material Gloves

Polyisoprene Gloves

Product Type

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Chemotherapy Gloves

Form Type

Powdered Form Gloves

Powder-Free Form Gloves

Type of Use

Disposable Medical Gloves

Re-usable Medical Gloves

End Use

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Ambulatory Surgery Center Use

Diagnostic Imaging Center Use

Rehabilitation Center Use

Distribution Channel

Direct Selling Channel

Medical Store Channel

E-Commerce Channel

Retail Store or Hypermarket Channel

