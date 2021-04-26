Disposable Tweezers Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2029

Global Disposable Tweezers Market: Overview

Disposable tweezers refer to small-sized tools that are mainly utilized for plucking objects during cosmetic procedures, surgical procedures, and dental procedures. These tweezers usually comprise different types of materials, such as plastics and stainless steel. Plastics material comprises polystyrene and high-density polyethylene (HDPE). These tweezers are also a type of medical device that are available in various forms depending on its uses, such as curved tweezers, pointed slant tweezers, round tip tweezers, square tip tweezers, and slanted tip tweezers. Extensive use of these tweezers for medical purposes is likely to trigger growth of the global disposable tweezers market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

In addition, a rise in the cases of dental conditions such as loss of tooth, dental caries, and periodontal disease are driving the number of dental procedures. This has led to the rising number of medical disposables items, such as disposable tweezers and forceps in the procedures of dentistry. In accordance with a report from World Health Organization, around 3.8 billion people were affected with various types of oral diseases in the year 2019. Most of the people were suffering noma, oro-dental trauma, oral manifestations of HIV infection, oral cancer, loss of tooth, periodontal disease, and dental caries. Rising dental problems are likely to trigger growth of the global disposable tweezers market in the years to come.

Product type, application, distribution channel, and region are the parameters considered for segmentation of the global disposable tweezers market.

Global Disposable Tweezers Market: Notable Developments

One of the key and relevant market developments is mentioned as below:

In 2017, Academic hospital systems in San Diego and University of California, San Diego Health have suggested both retail stores and pharmacy stores in the US to comprise surgical and medical equipment first health kit. Such equipment comprises forceps, pair of plastic tweezers, rectangular bandages, and sterile gauge pads.

Some of the important companies in the global disposable tweezers market are listed below:

TIGA-MED Germany GmbH

Changzhou Yuekang Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.

Arrowhead Forensics

Burkle Inc

MECO Instruments Pvt. Ltd

Millipore Sigma

Global Disposable Tweezers Market: Key Trends

There are many dynamics in the global disposable tweezers market that are estimated to influence the market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029. The presence of several drivers, new growth avenues, and challenges characterize the global disposable tweezers market.

Covid-19 is Estimated to Disrupt Demand and Supply Chain of the Market

There has been a substantial rise in the demand for disposable tweezers due to multiple factors, such as augmented utilization of disposable tweezers in several cosmetic procedures. The process of removal of black heads makes extensive use disposable tweezers, which is likely to play an important role in the growth of the global disposable tweezers market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

However, the outbreak of global pandemic, Covid-19, has left adverse effect on the global disposable tweezers market. It has disrupted the both demand and production aspects of the market. Manufacturing and supply chain activities have been disrupted with nationwide lockdowns in countries like the US, China, and India. However, it is expected that with the normalization of the situation, the global disposable tweezers market is anticipated to observe growth.

Global Disposable Tweezers Market: Geographical Analysis

Of all the regions in the global disposable tweezers market, it is anticipated that North America is likely to observe high growth due to a rise in the number of cosmetic procedures, particularly in the US. Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit high growth rate due to growing awareness about one’s appearance.

The global disposable tweezers market is segmented as:

Product Type

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Application

Dental

Surgical

Forensics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

