Global CNG Cylinders Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Metal CNG Cylinders
Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders
Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders
By Application
Light Duty Vehicles
Medium Duty Vehicles
Heavy Duty Vehicles
By Company
Worthington Industries
Luxfer Group
Hexagon Composites
Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide
Everest Kanto Cylinders
Praxair Technologies
Avanco Group
Beijing Tianhai Industry
Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group
Faber Industrie
Ullit
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Metal CNG Cylinders
Figure Metal CNG Cylinders Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Metal CNG Cylinders Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Metal CNG Cylinders Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Metal CNG Cylinders Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders
Figure Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders
Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Light Duty Vehicles
Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Light Duty Vehicles Mar
…continued
