Global Civilian UAVs Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Fixed Wing Uavs

Rotor Wing Uavs

Wing Uavs

Flapping Wing Uavs

By Application

Courier Delivery

Aerial Photography

Environmental Monitoring

News Reports

Electric Power Inspection

By Company

Bormatec

CATUAV

Cyberflight

DJI-Innovations

INNOCON

PENTAX Precision

Uconsystem

Xamen Technologies

ZALA AERO

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Fixed Wing Uavs

Figure Fixed Wing Uavs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Fixed Wing Uavs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Fixed Wing Uavs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Fixed Wing Uavs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Rotor Wing Uavs

Figure Rotor Wing Uavs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Rotor Wing Uavs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Rotor Wing Uavs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Rotor Wing Uavs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Wing Uavs

Figure Wing Uavs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Wing Uavs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Wing Uavs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Wing Uavs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Flapping Wing Uavs

Figure Flapping Wing Uavs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Flapping Wing Uavs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Flapping Wing Uavs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Flapping Wing Uavs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Courier Delivery

Figure Courier Delivery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Courier Delivery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Courier Delivery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Courier Delivery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Aerial Photography

Figure Aerial Photography Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aerial Photography Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Aerial Photography Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Aerial Photography Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Environmental Monitoring

Figure Environmental Monitoring Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Environmental Monitoring Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Environmental Monitoring Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Environmental Monitoring Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 News Reports

Figure News Reports Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure News Reports Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure News Reports Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure News Reports Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Electric Power Inspection

Figure Electric Power Inspection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electric Power Inspection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Electric Power Inspection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Electric Power Inspection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Civilian UAVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Civilian UAVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.4.2 Europe Price by Company

Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020

2.5 South America

2.5.1 South America Sales by Company

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.5.2 South America Price by Company

Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Global Sales by Type

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.1.2 Global Price by Type

Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Sales by Type

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.3.2 North America Price by Type

Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.4 Europe

3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.4.2 Europe Price by Type

Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020

3.5 South America

….. continued

