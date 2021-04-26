Medical Electronics Market 2021-2027 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast

Medical electronics are the devices employed for assisting in the various kinds of medical procedure, this industry comprises of electronic syringes to huge imaging and ultrasounds equipment. Vastness of medical electronics market is unmeasurable, but the facility and help it offers to escalated episodes diseases helps in rising expenditure on healthcare across the world.

Medical electronics market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 4.6% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on medical electronics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The exponential growth of medical electronics market is directly proportional to the following factors: germinating pool of aged individuals, attainment of raised life expectancy across the globe, accelerating development of healthcare infrastructure, multiplying medical industries technological advancements and treatment of various ongoing health problems. These certain constituents will help in catering a good business base for medical electronics market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

With the wide ranging Medical Electronics market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the medical electronics market report are Analog Devices, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Medtronic, STMicroelectronics, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Digi-Key Electronics., Tekscan, Inc. and First Sensor AG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Medical Electronics Market

Medical electronics market is segmented on the basis of component, product, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the medical electronics market is fragmented into sensors, MCUS/MPUS, displays, memory devices, batteries. Sensor component is further sub segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, blood glucose sensors, blood oxygen sensors, ECG sensors, image sensors, motion sensors, heart rate sensors, and touch sensors. Batteries section is further fragmented into lithium-ion batteries, lead acid batteries, zinc air batteries, nickel-cadmium (NI-CD) batteries, nickel-metal hydride (NIMH) batteries, and alkaline-manganese batteries. Memory devices are further sub categorized into flash memory, SDRAM, EPROM, and FRAM. Displays are further derived into TFT-LCD displays, OLED displays, and LED displays.

On the basis of application, the medical electronics market is segmented into patient monitoring, diagnostic imaging, medical implants, and endoscopy.

On the basis of product, the medical electronics market is divided into invasive, non-invasive. Non-Invasive products are further sub segmented into imaging devices, monitoring devices. Where imaging devices consists of MRI scanners, X-ray scanners, CT scanners, and ultrasound scanners. Ultrasound scanners are sub divided into nuclear imaging systems, SPECT scanners. Monitoring devices is fragmented into cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, respiratory monitors, multipara monitors, and digital thermometers. Invasive Products is further sub segmented endoscopes, pacemakers, implantable loop recorders, spinal cord stimulators, gastric electric stimulators.

On the basis of end user, the medical electronics market is bifurcated into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics.

Country Level Analysis

The Medical Electronics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Medical Electronics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Medical Electronics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Medical Electronics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Medical Electronics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Medical Electronics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

