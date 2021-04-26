Global Screw Piles Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

SS-RS combinations Type Screw Piles

SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles

RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles

Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles)

By Application

Rail

Telecommunications

Roads

Construction

Docks

Bridges

Others

By Company

ScrewFast

ABC Anchors

GoliathTech

FLI

BC Helical Piles Ltd.

Inland Screw Piling Ltd.

SFL Piletech

Franki Foundations

Magnum Piering

Almita Piling Inc

Alberta Screw Piles Ltd

Roterra Piling

Twister Piling Inc.

Reliable Welding

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 SS-RS combinations Type Screw Piles

Figure SS-RS combinations Type Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure SS-RS combinations Type Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure SS-RS combinations Type Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure SS-RS combinations Type Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles

Figure SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles

Figure RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles)

Figure Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Rail

Figure Rail Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Rail Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Rail Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Rail Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Telecommunications

Figure Telecommunications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Telecommunications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Telecommunications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Telecommunications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Roads

Figure Roads Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Roads Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Roads Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Roads Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Construction

Figure Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Docks

Figure Docks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Docks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Docks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Docks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.6 Bridges

Figure Bridges Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Bridges Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Bridges Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Bridges Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.7 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Screw Piles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Screw Piles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.4.2 Europe Price by Company

Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020

2.5 South America

2.5.1 South America Sales by Company

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.5.2 South America Price by Company

Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Global Sales by Type

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.1.2 Global Price by Type

Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Sales by Type

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.3.2 North America Price by Type

Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.4 Europe

3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.4.2 Europe Price by Type

Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020

3.5 South America

3.5.1 South America Sales by Type

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.5.2 South America Price by Type

Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.6 Middle East & Africa

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020

4 Global and Regional Market by Application

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Global Sales by Application

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.1.2 Global Price by Application

Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Sales by Application

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.3.2 North America Price by Application

Table North America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Application

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.4.2 Europe Price by Application

Table Europe Price by Application 2015-2020

4.5 South America

4.5.1 South America Sales by Application

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.5.2 South America Price by Application

Table South America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.6 Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Application 2015-2020

5 Regional Trade

5.1 Export

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Volume)

5.2 Import

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Volume)

