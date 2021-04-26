Global COVID-19 World Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Portable Gas Detection Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Portable Gas Detection Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type

Wearable Gas Detectors
Non-wearable Gas Detectors
By End-User / Application
Oil & Portable Gas
Mining
Industrial
Building Automation
Others
By Company
Industrial Scientific
Drägerwerk
Mine Safety Appliances
Crowcon Detection Instruments
Trolex
Honeywell Analytics
RAE Systems
Detcon
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
….. continued
