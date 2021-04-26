Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation Market to Spectator Advance Acceleration During 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation Market: Introduction

Laparoscopic tumor ablation is a laparoscopic process of removing tumors in human organs such as liver, bone, kidney and lungs. This treatment is minimally invasive, and requires thermal energy to cool tissues as per the requirement during the surgeries. The ablation can be done by various treatment methods such as RF, chemical, microwave, etc.

Market Dynamics

Increasing cancer cases across the world is the key factor significantly contributing to the growth of laparoscopic tumor ablation market. According to the estimates by World Health Organization (WHO), around 13% of the entire global population have the chance to suffer from cancer every year. Moreover, there is a rise of over 70.0% in cancer cases in the next few years.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10220942

Moreover, there are more than 100 cancer types which require laparoscopic tumor ablation treatments. This factor is majorly anticipated to boost the laparoscopic tumor ablation market over the projected period.

Extensive adoption of minimally invasive technologies for the tumor removal treatments will further boost the market globally over the coming years. Increasing geriatric population is another factor which is acting as one of the other significant factors which helps the market to grow in the coming years. The market might be restrained by the stringent regulations regarding the treatment, and also about the need for treatment approvals.

By Technology Type

By technology type, the global laparoscopic tumor ablation market has been segmented into radiofrequency (RF) ablation, microwave ablation, cryotherapy, chemical ablation, and others which include HIFU, laser ablatio, etc. Among all types of technologies, the radiofrequency technology for laparoscopic tumor ablation is expected to hold a substantial market share over the projected period.

This technology is highly prominent in removing solid tumors in human organs such as orthopedic. The dominant market share can be further attributed towards the rising usage in solid tumor excision technologies. Additionally, high efficiency and specificity of radiofrequency laparoscopic tumor ablation technology is further anticipated to grow over the projected period.

By Application

By application, the laparoscopic tumor ablation market has been segmented into liver, lung, orthopedic, and others, which include kidney, ENT, etc. Laparoscopic tumor ablation market for liver application is predicted to account for the prime market share over the forecast period. This is majorly attributed by the increasing prevalence of liver cancer cases among males over females.

Laparoscopic tumor ablation market for lung application is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing lung cancer incidences is predicted to propel the market over the upcoming years. Lung cancer treatment prominently requires radiofrequency laparoscopic tumor ablation, for the destruction of tumor cells by the generation of heat. In 2018, 234,030 new cases of lung cancer are identified, out of which 154,050 deaths are registered, according to American Cancer Society.

By Region

North America laparoscopic tumor ablation market is predicted to emerge as the dominating region with a prime market share over the forecast period. Increasing government support for the development of quality healthcare facilities, coupled with flexible healthcare reimbursement policies, and increasing cancer cases in this region will primarily drive the regional market.

For instance, some U.S. state governments such as Massachusetts mandated the purchase of health insurance policies, and also provided subsidized health insurance schemes for people in the low-income levels.

The prime market share is majorly attributed by the U.S. region, as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), is significantly promoting quality and also making the health insurances affordable to all people, which helps to reduce the healthcare costs.

Asia Pacific laparoscopic tumor ablation market is expected to witness a rewarding growth over the projected period majorly due to the rising prevalence of several cancer types, along with increasing geriatric population in this region. Moreover, rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable steps taken by various governing bodies of China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia for modernizing the healthcare infrastructure will significantly favor the regional market growth over the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global laparoscopic tumor ablation market include Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Galil Medical, Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., Healthtronics, Inc., Medtronic, Plc, Mermaid Medical, Inc., Mesonix, Inc., Neuwave Medical, Inc. and Sonacare Medical, LLC among several others.

Many key players in this market are focusing more on launching new product, and also working towards the enhancement of product efficiency. To meet the growing requirements and expectations, these players are adopting various strategies to improve their respective positions in the global laparoscopic tumor ablation market.

Read More:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/laparoscopic-tumor-ablation-market/10220942

For instance, in October 2015, Galil Medical Inc. launched a new variant of cryoablation needles, IceFORCE 2.1CX and IcePearl 2.1 CX, which further helped the company to expand its product portfolio

About Kenneth Research:-

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us:-

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Small Cell Networks Industry Market

Storage Area Network (SAN) Industry Market

Secure Web Gateway Industry Market

ibeacon Industry Market

Student RFID Tracking Industry Market

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Industry Market

Vector Signal Generator Industry Market

Very Small Aperture Terminal Industry Market

3-Chlorpropionyl Chloride Industry Market

Secure Email Gateway Industry