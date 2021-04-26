Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market ‘ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market , along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Ambulatory blood pressure monitors map the blood pressure of an individual on a daily basis. A digital blood pressure machine attached to a belt is strapped either on the arm or on the wrists. These devices are useful to check if the level of blood pressure of an individual is higher performing daily chores compared to the level mapped in a clinic, which is also known as a white coat effect.

Ambulatory blood pressure monitors are used to check several types of conditions related to hypertensions such as episodic hypertension, autonomic hypertension, masked hypertension, and hypotensive symptoms caused due to antihypertensive medications among others.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10220947

Rising number of people suffering from high and low blood pressure issues is greatly fueling the market growth of ambulatory blood pressure monitors. According to the World Heart Federation, high blood pressure, also called hypertension is the leading cause for strokes and it is greatly responsible for ischemic strokes and hemorrhagic stroke

Market Dynamics

Rising aging population across the globe is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the ambulatory blood pressure monitors market. The aging population is highly susceptible to strokes and related cardiovascular diseases. According to United Nations, one in eight people across the globe were aged 60 and above in 2015 and by 2030, one in six people is expected to be above 60 years of age.

Further, by 2050, one in five people is expected to be more than 60 years of age. According to Insights and Reports, approximately 70% of the strokes occur in people who aging over 60. According to Insights and Reports, U.S. witnesses more than 750,000 people suffering from strokes every year. It is listed as the 4th leading cause of death, resulting in more than 150,000 deaths in the country. Further, approximately 85% of the strokes are classified as ischemic. This has given rise to the demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitors in the country.

Further, rising demand for portable devices for monitoring blood pressure has become a trend among the populace including the young population. Unhealthy lifestyle which results from hectic work schedule, high consumption of fast food, and higher consumption tobacco and related products have created an awareness among the population regarding cardiovascular diseases that could lead to stroke.

Keeping this into consideration, manufacturers operating in the electronics industry have begun to incorporate health monitoring features in smartphones and smart-watches as well. For instance, Omron Corporation, a key player in the medical devices industry, is expected to launch a smart-watch later this year called HeartGuide. This smart-watch is expected to monitor the blood pressure of an individual on a daily basis. The HeartGuide is also expected to feature an extra-stiff band similar to blood pressure cuff, which will inflate to take an oscillometric measurement.

Further, the watch will also be programmed to take blood pressure readings during night time in order to measure the risk of stroke and hyper tension while sleeping. However, the product is undergoing clinical test and is expected to be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the third quarter of 2018.These factors are responsible for the high growth of the ambulatory blood pressure monitors market at present.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

Based on product type, the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market has been segmented into wrist bands, and arm bands among others. Wrist bands dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user the ambulatory blood pressure monitors market has been classified into hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers, surgical centers and home care among others.

Geographical Outlook

North America led the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market in 2016, followed by Europe. Rising prevalence of heart diseases, coupled with higher spending capacity for expensive medical devices are some of the factors pushing the market growth of ambulatory blood pressure monitors in the region. U.S. is spearheading the growth of the market in North America.

According to Insights and Reports, more than 650,000 people die owing to cardiovascular diseases every year in the U.S. Further, healthcare spending per capita in the U.S amounted to US$ 10,554 in 2017. These factors are greatly pushing the market for ambulatory blood pressure monitors in the country.

According to Insights and Reports, Europe recorded more than 4.1 million deaths caused due to cardiovascular diseases in 2017, while more than 2 million deaths were recorded in the European Union. Deaths caused to ischemic heart diseases and strokes showed higher rates Central Europe and Eastern Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to project the fastest growth during the forecast period with India, China and Japan being in the forefront for the growth of this industry. Strengthening economic conditions in China and India, increasing spending capacities on healthcare facilities coupled with rising government spending on healthcare facilities are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth of ambulatory blood pressure monitors.

Read More: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/ambulatory-blood-pressure-monitors-market/10220947

Competitive Landscape

A & D Company Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Microlife A.G., Schiller A.G., Omron Corporation, General Electric, and SunTech Medical Inc. among others are some of the key players operating in the field of ambulatory blood pressure monitors market.

About Kenneth Research:-

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us:-

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Pen Needles Market

ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Industry Market

Wilson’s Disease Drugs Industry Market

Oil and Gas Mobility Market

Quantum Cryptography Market

Coating Equipment Market

High Performance Computing as a Service Market

STATCOM Market

CRM Analytics Market

Digital Badges Market

Serverless Architecture Market

Digital Vault Market