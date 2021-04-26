Person-Borne Vehicle-Borne Explosives Weapon Detection Market Data Sphere Forecast 2021–2025

Kenneth Research has recently published a report on Person-Borne Vehicle-Borne Explosives Weapon Detection Market’ which has been added into its pool of market research reports. The report provides a full assessment on the micro- and macro-environmental factors associated with the growth of the market by utilizing analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. Readers reading this report can find a comprehensive analysis on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities and the latest trends in the industry. Moreover, the study on Person-Borne Vehicle-Borne Explosives Weapon Detection Market focuses on the latest business dynamics, market challenges and growth drivers that are influencing the market growth, along with the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 2025.

Terrorist attacks using Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), People Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (PBIED) and Vehicle-Borne Explosives (VBIED) have challenged homeland-security agencies, military strategists and field commanders for decades. In encounters wherever nations had overwhelming combat power, their adversaries resorted to a much simpler combat techno-tactic: the use of (Kamikaze-like) suicide bombers, vehicle-borne explosives and roadside IEDs.

According to the Chicago Project on Security & Terrorism 2015 reports, in 2014 alone, there were 424 confirmed PBIED & VBIED suicide attacks – an increase of 90% over the 223 suicide attacks in 2011 – causing the death of 3,554 people by 2014 vs. 2,027 in 2011. MEA (especially the GCC) governments are ready to invest whatever it takes to defeat (or at least cap) this epidemic.

The purpose of standoff PBIED, VBIED and weapon detection technologies is to determine at a safe distance if a human subject or a vehicle are carrying explosives or weapons. Concealed explosives detection is perceived as one of the greatest challenges facing the counter-terror and military communities.

The threat posed by suicide bombers is the key to the emergence of transformational counter-terror technologies and tactics. The maturity and deployment of advanced standoff detection technologies, capable of detecting suicide bombers and other terrorists at a safe distance, will change the landscape of homeland security and asymmetric warfare.

According to the Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies & Middle East & Africa Market – 2015-2020 report, the cumulative 2015-2020 revenues will reach more than $1.8 Billion.

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 2 orthogonal money trails:

1. By 6 Technology Markets:

Walk-By Explosives & Weapon Sensing Systems

Pass-through Threat Detection Corridors

Standoff PBIED Detection

Standoff VBIED Detection

Standoff IED Detection

Other Technologies

2. By 4 Revenue Sources:

Government Funded R&D

Government Funded Testing & Evaluation

New Systems Sales

Aftersale Revenues

This Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies and Middle East & Africa Market – 2015-2020 report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for decision makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 215-page report include:

What will the MEA market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection technology trends?

Where and what are the market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the business and technological challenges?

The Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies and Middle East & Africa Market – 2015-2020 report presents in 215 pages, 20 tables and 97 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 18 leading vendors. This report, granulated into 10 submarkets, provides for each submarket 2013-2014 data, analyses; and projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

The report presents:

Current and pipeline technologies:

Standoff Walk-by & Pass-through Threat Detection Corridors:

Walk-through Corridors – Active Electromagnetic Weapons Detection, Passive Electro Magnetic Signature Corridor, Standoff Passive MMWave Doorways, Focal Plane Array Passive MMWave, Walk-through Corridors – Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy Systems, Covert Walk-through Biometric Identification Corridors, Fused Standoff PBIED Detection &Video-based Biometrics, Walk-by Active Centimeter Range (Ku band) Microwave System

Open Space Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection:

Bi-Modal Standoff Open Space IED, PBIED, VBIED – Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems

Standoff Vehicle-Borne Explosives Detection:

Standoff Raman Spectroscopy Based VBIED Detection

UGV Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection:

UGV detection Expectation Management systems, UGV Management software, UGV Mobility technology, Pipeline UGV IED, PBIED & VBIED Detection technologies, Cobham Antenna Technology, IAI CIMS Systems, Standoff MMWave IED Detection robots.

Multi-Modal Fused Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection:

The CounterBomber Technology Standoff Active MMWave, Standoff Passive MMWave Imaging, Standoff MMWave PBIED Gait signatures Detection technologies, Infra-red Standoff Detection, Standoff Terahertz, Laser-Based Explosives Detection technologies, Standoff Raman Spectroscopy, Standoff Non-linear Wave Mixing Detection Technology, Standoff Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Explosives Detection, Triple Modality Standoff Detection Technology, Differential Phase-Contrast X-ray Imaging, The University of Puerto Rico Advanced standoff Detection Techniques, Rydberg Spectroscopy/Microwave Scattering Based Detection

Key Vendors: Alakai Defense Systems, APSTEC Systems, BAE Systems, Boeing, ChemImage Sensor Systems (CISS), Cobham plc, Flir, Fluidmesh Networks, Genia Photonics, GE Security, Honeywell, IAI, Implant Sciences Corporation, Raytheon, SAGO Systems, TeraView, ThruVision Systems, Rafael.

For readers who wish to acquire more information, the report includes 8 in-depth appendices:

R&D Programs and Projects

The Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO)

Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED)

Guided Aerial IEDs

2014 IED, PBIED & VBIED Attacks

Suicide Terrorism

The U.S. PBIED, VBIED & IED Detection Eco-System

Short Term Global Geopolitical Outlook

