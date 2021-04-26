Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market- Key Business Strategies and Forecast Year 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Report 2021“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market include:

3D Robotics, Autel Robotics, Delair Tech, DJI, Eachine, Ehang, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology, Hobbico, Horizon Hobby, JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY, Meijiaxin Innovative Technology, Mota Group

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Segment By Type:

, Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Wing Drone, Hybird Drone

Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Segment By Application:

Prosumer, Hobbyist & Toys, Photogrammetry, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market

TOC

1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Product Scope

1.2 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Fixed Wing Drone

1.2.3 Rotary Wing Drone

1.2.4 Hybird Drone

1.3 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Prosumer

1.3.3 Hobbyist & Toys

1.3.4 Photogrammetry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle as of 2020)

3.4 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 134 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 134 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Business

12.1 3D Robotics

12.1.1 3D Robotics Corporation Information

12.1.2 3D Robotics Business Overview

12.1.3 3D Robotics Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3D Robotics Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.1.5 3D Robotics Recent Development

12.2 Autel Robotics

12.2.1 Autel Robotics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Autel Robotics Business Overview

12.2.3 Autel Robotics Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Autel Robotics Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.2.5 Autel Robotics Recent Development

12.3 Delair Tech

12.3.1 Delair Tech Corporation Information

12.3.2 Delair Tech Business Overview

12.3.3 Delair Tech Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Delair Tech Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.3.5 Delair Tech Recent Development

12.4 DJI

12.4.1 DJI Corporation Information

12.4.2 DJI Business Overview

12.4.3 DJI Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DJI Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.4.5 DJI Recent Development

12.5 Eachine

12.5.1 Eachine Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eachine Business Overview

12.5.3 Eachine Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Eachine Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.5.5 Eachine Recent Development

12.6 Ehang

12.6.1 Ehang Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ehang Business Overview

12.6.3 Ehang Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ehang Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.6.5 Ehang Recent Development

12.7 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology

12.7.1 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Business Overview

12.7.3 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.7.5 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Recent Development

12.8 Hobbico

12.8.1 Hobbico Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hobbico Business Overview

12.8.3 Hobbico Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hobbico Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.8.5 Hobbico Recent Development

12.9 Horizon Hobby

12.9.1 Horizon Hobby Corporation Information

12.9.2 Horizon Hobby Business Overview

12.9.3 Horizon Hobby Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Horizon Hobby Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.9.5 Horizon Hobby Recent Development

12.10 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY

12.10.1 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

12.10.2 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY Business Overview

12.10.3 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.10.5 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

12.11 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology

12.11.1 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Corporation Information

12.11.2 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Business Overview

12.11.3 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.11.5 Meijiaxin Innovative Technology Recent Development

12.12 Mota Group

12.12.1 Mota Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mota Group Business Overview

12.12.3 Mota Group Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mota Group Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products Offered

12.12.5 Mota Group Recent Development 13 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

13.4 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Distributors List

14.3 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Trends

15.2 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drivers

15.3 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Challenges

15.4 Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

