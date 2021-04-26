Explosives And Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies And Market The Biggest Trends to Watch out For 2025

Explosives and Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) is a key modality within the homeland security, public safety and defense infrastructure. ETD devices are used at law enforcement facilities, critical infrastructure facilities, prisons court houses and other government and private sector secured facilities.

According to the report, the Global Secured Facilities related ETD market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2014-2020 . This growth is driven by the following factors:

Globally, there are over 400,000 people screening lanes .More than 95% of the lanes don’t have an ETD

Following the January 2015 ISIS terror attacks in Europe, we’re witnesses of a growing demand (CAGR of 16%) for ETD systems in Europe in such areas as secured facilities, first responders and public venues security (public gathering locations, sports arenas etc.)

Growing aftersale revenues (e.g., maintenance, consumables) from more than 25.000 ETD devices in use worldwide

China’s massive investments in internal security and war on drugs

The threats posed by ISIS and other terrorists, the Middle East

Latin America sporting events and war on drugs

The Indian government counter-terror investments

Homeland Security Research Corporation analysts forecast that the cumulative 2015-2020 Secured Facilities related ETD market (including systems sales, service, consumables and upgrades) will grow at a 12.8% CAGR. This Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market – 2015-2020 – Focus on Secured Facilities report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 311-page report include:

What will the Secured Facilities ETD market size be in 2016-2020?

What are the main Explosives Trace Detection technology trends?

Where and what are the Explosives Trace Detection market opportunities?

What are the Explosives Trace Detection market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key Explosives Trace Detection vendors?

What are the challenges to the Secured Facilities Explosives Trace Detection market?

The Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market – 2015-2020 – Focus on Secured Facilities report presents in 311 pages, 31 tables and 33 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 24 leading vendors. The report is granulated into 7 national/regional submarkets:

U.S.

Europe

China

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

ROW

The report provides for each submarket 2011-2014 data and 2015-2020 forecast examines the market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

Competitive analysis & SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

ETD sales vs. upgrade, consumables and service revenues

Sales by product configuration (hand-held, table-top and other detectors)

Product comparison tables

Recent U.S. government contracts with ETD suppliers (including general terms & conditions, price lists and more):

Product price lists, including list prices and U.S. government prices of 100’s systems and consumables

Current and pipeline technologies: Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS), ChemiLuminescence (Thermal Energy Analyzers), Electron Capture Detectors (ECD), Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW), Nanotechnology-enabled Technologies for Explosives Detection, Advanced Sample Collection, Dual Sensor ETD Technology, Chemical Warfare and Narcotics Trace Detectors, Receptor-based Technologies, Molecularly Imprinted Polymers, Nano-mechanical Sensors, Electronic Nose, Silica Micro-cantilever, Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering, Protein Coated Carbon Nanotubes, Piezo-resistive Polymer Cantilever, Inkjet Based Wireless ETD Sensor, Amino-silane Coated Nanowires Arrays, Free-surface Microfluidic Control of Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy, Molecularly Imprinted Polymers, Cantilever Nano Mechanical Sensors, Sensor Array and Neural Network, Temperature-Stepped Desorption, UV-PLF, Non-Contact Explosives Harvesting, Pulsed-Ultraviolet Laser Raman Spectroscopy, Nanowire-Nano-cluster Hybrids, Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS), MEMS-Based Explosive Particle Detection, Remote Particle Stimulation, Laser Vaporization.

Companies operating in the market: Auto Clear US (Formerly Control Screening LLC), Biosensor Applications AB, DetectaChem, LLC, Electronic Sensor Technology, Hitachi, Ltd, ICx Technologies (Flir), Ion Applications, Inc., Ketech Defence, Mistral Security, Inc, Morpho Detection Inc., NUCTECH Co. Ltd, Red X Defense, SCANNA MSC Ltd., Scent Detection Technologies, Scintrex Trace, Sibel Ltd, Smiths Detection, Syagen Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Westminster International Ltd.

For readers who wish to acquire more information, the report includes 6 in-depth appendices:

Appendix A: ETD Product Comparison

Appendix B: ETD Products – Prices and Procurement Contracts

Appendix C: TSA Checked Luggage EDS & ETD Screening Configurations

Appendix D: The DOJ ETD Evaluation Protocol for 1st Responders

Appendix E: List of Authorized Air-Cargo on Passenger Plans Screening Facilities

Appendix F: Glossary

