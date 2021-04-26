Safe City: Technologies Market Size And Forecast To 2021 The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2025

ISIS and Iranian-backed homegrown Shia terrorism. As a result, these countries’ governments embarked on long-term programs investing in cutting-edge technologies to construct premium safe cities infrastructure. These Gulf countries will use their extensive petrodollar resources to invest whatever it takes to protect their cities, towns and neighborhoods.

Major defense contractors, the ICT and surveillance / sensors industry cannot ignore the fast growing revenues of the Gulf States market, which will accumulate to $9.1 billion over the next 6 years.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar & UAE Safe City: Technologies & Market – 2015-2020

Urban Population [Millions] Increase in Arab Countries – 1970-2050

The Safe City technologies, industry & global markets are going through major shifts. Public opinion and political pressures combined with maturing Safe City technologies such as Video Analytics, Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), Public-Safety Answering Point (PSAP), Distributed Sensors Systems, Sensor and Data Fusion Algorithms, Software as a Service (SaaS), Social Media Emergency Response Software, Geo-Design and Advanced ICT Technologies are creating fresh business opportunities.

According to the report, the market growth is boosted by the following drivers:

Worsening of radical Islamists terror threats especially ISIS and Iran-backed Shia terrorism

Cities, towns and communities population drive for quality of life and economic prosperity

Governmental funding policy of modern infrastructure

Advancements in cost-performance of surveillance sensors and ICT technologies

Urbanization

The growing understanding that global warming entails growth in natural disasters

Growing aftersale revenues

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 15 technology markets:

Video Surveillance & Storage

Video Analytics

Tracking Technologies

Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM)

Managed Security Services

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

Location Based Emergency Notification

Cyber Security

Public Safety Communications

Command & Control Systems

Emergency Traffic Management

Public Event Security

System Integration

Consulting, Planning and Training Services

Other Technologies and Services

This Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar & UAE Safe City: Industry, Technologies & Market – 2015-2020 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this report include:

What will the market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main Safe City technology trends?

Where and what are the Safe City market opportunities?

What are the Safe City market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key Safe City vendors?

What are the challenges to the Safe City market?

The Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar & UAE Safe City: Industry, Technologies & Market 2015-2020 report presents in 385 pages, 11 tables and 56 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies, and 76 leading vendors.

This report, granulated into 15 technology submarkets, provides for each submarket 2013-2014 data and analyses, and also projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., Market Dynamics, Market Drivers and Inhibitors)

Current and pipeline technologies:

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

Public-Safety Answering Point (PSAP)

Distributed Sensors Systems, Sensor and Data Fusion Algorithms, Wireless Sensor Networks

Safe City Software as a Service (SaaS)

Social Media Emergency Response Software

Geo-Design

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Location Based Emergency Mass Notification Systems (EMNS), Safe City Cell Broadcast, Cell Broadcast Technologies

SCADA Systems

Managed Security Services (MSS), Safe City Consulting, Remote Management, Managed Security Monitoring

Safe City Communication, City-Wide Communication Interoperability

Video Surveillance, Analog Video Surveillance, Second-Generation Analog Video Surveillance, Third-Generation Video Surveillance, Digital Video Surveillance, IP Surveillance Cameras, IP-Based Video Surveillance Systems

Safe City Video Analytics Technologies, Cloud Platforms, Video Analytics Based Suspect Behavioral Analysis, Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Video Surveillance as Service Solutions: Vendors, Real Time Automatic Alerts Software, Image Segmentation Software, Item Tracking Video Analytics Software, Object Sorting and ID, Item Identification and Recognition, Multi-Camera Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems, Video Content Analysis, Item Detection, Gaussian Mixture Based Software, Background Subtraction, Item Detection Using a Single-image Software, Item Tracking Software, Kalman Filtering Techniques, Region Segmentation, Kalman Filters Application to Track Moving Items, Partially Observable Markov Decision Process, Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems, “Splitting” Items Algorithms, Dimension Based Items Classifiers, Shape Based Item Classifiers, Event Detection Methods, Vision-based Human Action Recognition, Video Derived Egomotion, Path Reconstruction Software, Video Cameras Spatial Gap Mitigation Software, Networked Cameras Tag and Track Software, Visual Intelligence Technologies, Visual Processing, Fusion Engine, Video Analytics Challenges

Standoff Video Analytics Based Biometrics, Video Surveillance Based Behavioral Profiling, Video Based Biometric Recognition Technologies, Video Based Face Recognition, Remote Biometric Identification Technologies, Fused Intelligent Video Surveillance & Watch Lists, Crowd and Riot Surveillance, Wireless Video Analytics, Cloud Video Analytics, Online Video Analytics, Pulse Video Analytics, Smart Cameras,

Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM)

Safe City Natural Disasters Mitigation & Management, Emergency

Management systems

Communication Interoperability, Perimeter Security, Public Events Emergency Services, WMD and Hazmat Detection

Cloud Computing, Data Mining & Analytics

Command & Control Systems

Gunshot Location Technologies, Optical Gunshot Location Technologies, Fused Optical and Acoustic Gunshot Detection, Detection of Gunshot Signature: Artificial Neural Networks

Emergency Transportation Management Systems, Intelligent Transport Technologies, License Plate Recognition (LPR), Inductive Loop Detection, Video Vehicle Detection, Smart Transportation Security, Emergency Vehicle Notification Systems

Companies operating in the market (Profiles, Products and Contact Info): 3I-MIND, 3VR, ABB, Accenture, ACTi Corporation, ADT Security Services, Agent Video Intelligence, AGT international, ALPHAOPEN, Anixter, Aralia System, AT&T Inc., Augusta Systems, Avigilon Corporation, Axis, AxxonSoft, BAE Systems, Bosch Security Systems, BT, Camero, Cassidian, CelPlan, China Security & Surveillance Inc., Cisco, Citilog, Computer Network Limited (CNL), Diebold, DVTel, Elsag Datamat, Emerson Electric, Ericsson, Firetide, GS, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Honeywell, IBM, IndigoVision, Intel Security, IntuVision Inc, iOmniscient, IPConfigure, IPS Intelligent Video Analytics, ISS, MACROSCOP, MDS, Mer group, Milestone Systems A/S, Mirasys, National Instruments, NICE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ObjectVideo, Orsus, Panasonic, Pelco, Pivot, Proximex, Raytheon Company, Salient Stills, Samsung Techwin, Schneider Electric, SeeTec, Siemens, Smart China (Holdings) Limited, Sony, Synectics Plc, Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd, Thales Group, Total Recall, Unisys, Verint, Vialogy LLC, Vigilant Technology, xLOGIC, Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

