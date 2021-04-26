Terminalia Extract Market 2018 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2026

Growing demand for terminalia extracts in healthcare

Like several other extracts, terminalia extract has gained its momentum in the market across the globe over the last few years owing to its broad application in the treatment of severe healthcare diseases and disorders. Terminalia extract is prepared from the extraction of dried fruit, leaves, stem bark, or seed of terminalia. The market for terminalia extract is expected to witness a rise in the demand of terminalia extract owing to the increasing demand in the healthcare industry.

Terminalia species is mainly found in Asian countries, which are finding their application abroad also due to a growing number of health-conscious population. The global market for terminalia extract is likely to create a lucrative opportunity for the key processors of terminalia extract to gain more profitability margin over the forecast period. The global terminalia extract market is a house of several small and large players with regional and global presence.

Global terminalia extract market is projected to witness average single-digit CAGR during the forecast period

The global terminalia extract market is expected to witness average single-digit CAGR in emerging economies over the forecast period from 2018-2028, according to recent research activity of the company. The global market for terminalia extract is estimated to witness significant incremental opportunity in developed economies of North America and Europe.

The market for terminalia extract is expected to witness enormous opportunities in emerging economies of APEJ owing to increasing government investments in providing better healthcare facilities. APEJ is expected to dominate the global terminalia extract market in terms of both value as well as volume sales by the end of foretelling period followed by legacy regions such as North America and Europe. Owing to the rising demand for herbal medicines, it is anticipated to create business and sales footprint for the key processors of the terminalia extract across the globe.

Terminalia extract demand positively influenced by government regulations

Over the past few years, the global food and healthcare industry in developed, as well as developing countries, have transformed. The global market for Terminalia extract is expected to witness a growth in the near future due to several growth factors, which are anticipated to rise as per likely scenario of the market. Some of the growth factors include growing globalization, increasing the demand for the terminalia extract in the end-use industry, continuous consolidation between suppliers and processors of the market to gain high-profit margin, and an increasing number of Chinese players with cost-effective solutions.

The growing level of awareness for the use of terminalia extract in low economies has unfolded plethora of opportunities for key manufacturers in the market. Also, terminalia extract is approved by many governments and organizations for its use in the healthcare industry. It is expected to drive the global market for terminalia extract over the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of organic terminalia extract

The terminalia extract market can be segmented on species type, form, source, nature and extraction method.

On the basis of species type, terminalia extract market can be categorized into terminalia arjuna, terminalia bellirica, terminalia chebula, terminalia sericea, terminalia ferdinandiana, and terminalia catappa.

On the basis of extract type, the terminalia extract market can be segmented into powder, whole dry and liquid.

On the basis of source, the terminalia extract market can be segmented into stem bark, leaves, seed and fruits.

On the basis of nature, the global market for terminalia extract can be classified into organic, and conventional.

On the basis of extraction methods, the terminalia extract market can be segmented into distillation, cold water extraction, microwave, rapid isolation, enzyme-assisted extraction, solvent extraction and other methods.

Geographically, the global market for terminalia extract can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Local players continue to grab high opportunities in global terminalia extract market

The global market for terminalia extract consists of several manufacturers, who are primarily converging on increasing their production capacity and sales footprint in the legacy, as well as emerging markets. Some of the key market participants in the global terminalia extract market are Hawaii-Pharm; Charkit Chemical Company; Herbal Hills; LifeSeasons; La-Medicca (India) Private Limited; and other prominent players in terminalia extract market.

