COVID-19 World String Inverter Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for String Inverter , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
String Inverter market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Single-Phase String Inverter
Three-Phase String Inverter
By End-User / Application
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Others
By Company
SMA Solar Technology AG
Solaredge Technologies, Inc.
Schneider Electric Solar
ABB Limited
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
Fronius International GmbH
Solarmax Group
Yaskawa-Solectria Solar
Ginlong Technologies
Delta Energy System GmbH
Samil Power Co., Ltd.
KACO New Energy GmbH
Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global String Inverter Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global String Inverter Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global String Inverter Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global String Inverter Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global String Inverter Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global String Inverter Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global String Inverter Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
… continued
